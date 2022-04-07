Freshman offensive lineman Carter Miller has a brick wall tattoo on the back of his right arm, which might be symbolic of his play on the line.
“He’s a stone wall,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said. “He’s a brick wall out there and I’m really excited for what he’s going to do here.”
Miller enrolled early this semester to join James Madison for spring practice and he’s been thrown into the fire with key absences along the offensive front, including Kidwell as he recovers from offseason surgery.
The true freshman has taken reps with the second team at center since the Dukes are short-handed on the line, but that hasn’t appeared to phase him.
Kidwell, who started all 14 games last season at right tackle for JMU, said he was impressed with how Miller’s adapted to the college level.
As a center, Miller has had to identify the defensive fronts and be vocal on the field, Kidwell said.
“He should be in high school right now,” Kidwell said. “He should be in the prom next month. Now, he’s on the field right now and he’s doing a great job and I’m really excited for him.”
The Dukes are short-handed on both the offensive and defensive lines this spring as players recover from injuries, but that’s opened the door for younger players, including Miller, to get more reps on the field.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu, who’s recovering from surgery, said the added time on the field has allowed the younger players to “take more emphasis on the little details.”
“A lot of times when you’re not in a playing role, you start to not really care as much because the coach isn’t really focusing on you as much,” Ukwu said. “Now the coach is focusing on them, giving them more coaching points, they’re able to fix the little details on a play to play basis.”
Ukwu has noticed how redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Funk has developed, especially in his pass rush.
“He’s really shown the most improvement,” Ukwu said of Funk.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti noted that six of the top seven defensive linemen are out for camp, but said redshirt freshman defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, and redshirt juniors Antonio Colclough and Jalen Green have stepped up.
Kamara missed last fall after undergoing surgery on both shoulders, but he started six games in the spring season, recording 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.
For Ukwu and Kidwell, the spring has allowed them to take more of a leadership role while rehabbing and working to get back on the field.
Ukwu and Kidwell both said they answer questions or give advice on the field during drills from the younger players, but also during film.
“Coming from a coach, sometimes it can be a little daunting,” Ukwu said. “But coming from one of your teammates it’s kind of easier to digest. I just try to be a supportive voice, a helpful voice and just let them know what I’m seeing.”
Kidwell’s leadership approach is partly helping keep his teammates calm on the field through drills.
“When we’re out on the field, it’s more just keeping others calm, easing their nerves, answering questions that they’ve got,” Kidwell said. “If you mess up on the field, your blood pressure goes through the roof, you’re angry. Just settling those guys down and getting them ready for the next play.”
Ukwu expects to return to the full workout program almost right after spring practice ends, while Kidwell anticipates being back in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.