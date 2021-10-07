His last encounter with Villanova has him recalling all of the trouble the Wildcats’ offense can give an opposing defense as he prepares to face them for the first time since.
“I know what they’re capable of if they get rolling,” James Madison senior defensive end Bryce Carter said, “so we’ve got to do a good job on Saturday.”
Carter leads the Dukes with six tackles for loss in his first campaign with the program after transferring from fellow Colonial Athletic Association member Towson to JMU. He said he’s enjoying his stay with the Dukes to this point – they’re 4-0 and the defense is one of the best in the country, so there’s plenty to be happy about.
But lessons learned against Villanova two years ago has Carter on alert this week with Villanova visiting JMU for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
In the fall of 2019, Towson took a 52-45 loss to the Wildcats, and in the contest, Villanova racked up 574 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns on plays of 25 yards or longer. Many of the same Villanova players including quarterback Daniel Smith and running back Justin Covington, who Carter saw as a member of the Tigers then, remain in place.
“They have elite players all over the field,” Carter stressed. “You know, I think when we played them in ’19, the running back Covington was one of the top running backs in the nation. And then they have a great quarterback, who did a great job not just in the scheme, but he made plays without the scheme. So, we’ve got to be prepared for everybody. The receivers, running back and quarterback.”
Covington, now a sixth-year senior, rushed for 194 yards against Carter’s former team and that season was actually leading the FCS in rushing yards and rushing yards per carry up until suffering a season-ending knee injury in the sixth game of year. He did not play against JMU in 2019 when the Dukes used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Wildcats, 38-24, in a matchup that Villanova tallied 431 yards of offense.
But Covington said he’s back to full strength now, having rehabbed the knee last fall and knocked the rust off of it during the abbreviated spring season. He’s carried for 322 yards and two touchdowns this fall while averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.
And he said he’s only one part of Villanova’s versatile offense, which is averaging 45.3 points per game against FCS competition this year. The Wildcats scored 17 points in a loss at FBS Penn State on Sept. 25.
“It’s definitely fun,” playing in the offense, Covington said. “Whenever a lot of guys are touching the ball or making plays and we’re putting points on the board and moving the ball, that’s always good.”
Smith is flourishing under third-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Boden, who Covington said has kept introducing new wrinkles to the offensive system since joining coach Mark Ferrante’s staff.
Smith has thrown 10 touchdowns and rushed for three more. Wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle is the deep threat with five touchdown catches, and his 25.1 yards per reception are seventh best in the country. Receivers Jaaron Hayek and Dez Boykin as well as tight end Todd Summers are valuable to Smith in the passing game, too. Covington and fellow running backs Jalen Jackson and TD Ayo-Durojaiye can run or catch passes.
“That really is Coach Boden, and Dan Smith taking what he thinks the defense is giving him,” Ferrante said about how Villanova distributes the football to so many skill players. “… Dan is getting a good pre- and post-snap read and Dan has been playing a lot of football and it’s like having an extra coach on the field. So, he has the opportunity to have a general idea pre-snap, and then once the ball is snapped, he reacts really well to what he sees the defense is giving him and we’re trying to get everybody involved.
“We’ll throw the ball to the back out of the backfield. We’ll line them up in different positions along with our receivers and then we’re able to get the tight ends a little more involved, so spreading the ball around is something we always want to do and we have good guys in multiple positions to be able to do that.”
Carter said Villanova will use mostly 11 or 12 personnel, but vary its formations.
Said Covington: “We’ve added some new things with formations like a two-back formation and running empty formations. It’s really just a bunch of different things even though at the end of the day it’s still maybe the same inside zone or outside zone or pass concepts. But there are different flavors to it, which I think keeps it fun and engaged to go out there and to be in position to make the plays we need to make.”
There’s a challenge in identifying what Villanova will try to do through its deception, according to Carter, who said the key for the Dukes’ defense is to communicate when the Wildcats are at the line of scrimmage in order to avoid broken coverages which can lead to long plays.
“Especially when they got good players,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “They can run down hill on you. They can run outside on you. They can spit the [run-pass option] out and throw the ball down the field. They give you a lot of different formations – empty formation, return the back into the backfield. So, they’ve got a good scheme.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.