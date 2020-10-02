CHARLOTTESVILLE – There was a critical lesson Bronco Mendenhall absorbed 10 months ago when he led his team for the first time against the perennial national power.
Mendenhall’s Virginia squad couldn’t keep up with Clemson, which used its 62-17 blow-by win over the Cavaliers in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game to capture its fifth straight league crown and springboard into the College Football Playoff for the fifth time in five seasons.
“It just accelerated our program,” Mendenhall, the fifth-year UVa coach, said. “It exposed deficiencies.”
Today, the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) meet top-ranked Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) again, in an 8 p.m. ACC contest at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina.
“We learned so many things about that setting, that stage, that opponent that we’re anxious to learn and apply,” Mendenhall said, “and improve from what we showed a year ago.
“But without that game, the outcome of that game and how it was played, we wouldn’t have been as effective or played the way we did versus Florida [in the Orange Bowl]. … So to grow, expand and develop our program, the best teams on the biggest stages accelerate growth. So every time we have a chance to be in a setting against a quality opponent, growth happens faster.”
In that ACC title bout, UVa allowed the Tigers to score touchdowns of 19 yards or more on four occasions, and in total Clemson tallied 13 plays of 15 yards or more. For total offense, Clemson outgained Virginia 619 yards to 387.
The Tigers have the same All-ACC quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, in place as well as star running back Travis Etienne. Lawrence threw for four touchdowns and Etienne rushed for a score in the previous encounter, which Clemson never trailed in and led 31-7 at halftime.
“I feel like that was the first time a lot of us got truly embarrassed like that on national television,” Cavaliers senior cornerback Nick Grant said.
Grant said UVa’s secondary must do a better job of slowing Clemson’s standouts in order to keep the game tight.
“Didn’t hold up our end of what we needed to do,” Grant said, “defending their receivers and their deep routes, so they were basically doing what they wanted to. I feel like we fixed a lot of that when we went up against Florida and we kind of got used to playing [against] those caliber of people – NFL[-like] talent receivers, quarterbacks and running backs – so we’ve been working all offseason in placing a huge emphasis on deep routes and we believe that can help us out.”
UVa’s defense should also carry some confidence into this matchup after a positive performance last week during the Cavaliers’ season-opening win over Duke. Grant tallied one of five interceptions Virginia recorded. Two came from senior safety Brenton Nelson and one apiece was tallied by senior safety D’Angelo Amos and senior safety Joey Blount.
Blount left last Saturday’s contest early after holding his left knee, but Mendenhall said Blount, “is fine.”
“Virginia does a good job of changing up coverages,” Lawrence said. “They’re really disciplined and they don’t give you too much, so taking what they give you but also knowing when to take your shots and when to push the ball down field is really important.
“I watched the tape and [the Duke game is] obviously the first game they played this year, but all the games they played last year, too, and Virginia does a really good job. They stay really disciplined. They don’t have a lot of guys out of place and you can tell they’re really well coached and that they know what they’re doing.”
The Coaches: Mendenhall has been at Virginia for as long as Clemson has dominated the ACC under Dabo Swinney.
On top of the five conference titles in the last five years, Swinney won CFP national championships in 2016 and 2018, and got back to national championship game last year, but Clemson fell to LSU.
Swinney is 132-31 in his 13 seasons as Clemson coach.
“Clemson is at the point of reloading,” Mendenhall said. “There is certainly is a tweak here or there for their personnel or by their personnel, but Dabo’s record and Clemon’s record since he’s been there doesn’t warrant wholesale changes. It usually just means reloading. The next player has played usually significant amounts of time in games that have been one-sided, so there’s experience always being developed and so one of the ways you build great programs is by not having significant changes once you reach a certain level and that’s one of the things they’ve done really well.”
Mendenhall improved 26-27 at Virginia with last week’s victory against Duke.
The Quarterbacks: UVa’s Brennan Armstrong will make his second-career start tonight, and he was effective both throwing and running the football in his first outing, accounting for 269 yards and two scores passing and 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
As for Lawrence, the projected No. 1 overall pick for next spring’s NFL Draft, he hasn’t thrown an interception since Oct. 19 of last year. He’s gone 276 attempts without throwing one, the longest active streak in all of FBS.
“He throws it where his receivers are and they catch it,” UVa defensive coordinator Nick Howell said of Lawrence. “Really that’s what he’s done. He’s very accurate and he reads defenses very well. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and you can tell he’s a very smart player.”
Series History: This marks the 49th meeting in a series Clemson has dominated. The Tigers hold a 39-8-1 edge in the all-time series over the Cavaliers. Last year’s ACC championship game was the first matchup between the schools since 2013.
Two Tall Targets: One edge UVa is hoping it can use to its benefit on offense is the size of two pass catchers.
Last week, freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. hauled in four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns while Central Michigan transfer tight end Tony Poljan grabbed four catches for 44 yards in their Virginia debuts.
Both Davis Jr. and Poljan are 6-foot-7, and Clemson doesn’t have a defensive back taller than 6-foot-2.
“So in a scenario like that, I’d refer to a scenario like playing basketball,” Poljan said. “It’s really just like going up and getting a rebound.”
Noticing Alterations: Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said just from studying UVa’s win over Duke, he noticed some differences in Howell’s defense compared to the ACC championship game.
“They got some guys in different spots,” Elliott said. “[UVa linebacker] Noah Taylor looks like he’s really taken advantage of this offseason. He was a versatile guy last year, but just this past game we saw him all over the field. I saw him in the middle of the field playing, dropping down in the box playing linebacker, playing defensive end, so it looked like they used the offseason to see how they could best utilize his skills.”
Taylor had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in the season opener.
“And it looks like the grad transfer they brought in, [Amos], is a great addition,” Elliott added.
Amos left James Madison for Virginia in August.
Don’t Be Surprised If: The Cavaliers are a lot more competitive with Clemson today than they were last December.
“They were there for a reason,” Swinney said of UVa’s appearance in the ACC championship game. “This is a team and a culture and a program that’s been building each year. And they’re probably one of the most experienced teams out there. Got a lot of guys back.”
