The only two Atlantic Coast Conference teams yet to debut this season each reside in the Commonwealth.
But that is expected to change this Saturday when Virginia hosts Duke at Scott Stadium and No. 20 Virginia Tech welcomes N.C. State to Blacksburg.
“We’re anxious to play football,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday.
Mendenhall pointed out that his players returned to Charlottesville 12 weeks ago, and since then the Cavaliers have held workouts in the summer months and an extended training camp, too.
Both UVa and Virginia Tech had multiple previously anticipated season-opening games postponed due to coronavirus concerns, and that includes one against each other set for this past weekend, which needed to be scrapped because of an uptick in virus cases within the Hokies’ program.
“It’s been a challenge,” Mendenhall said of all the adjusting him, his staff and his players have had to do as schedule revisions occurred one after the other beginning in late July. Mendenhall said UVa hasn’t had any positive coronavirus tests within its program to this point.
“The simplest narrative is probably the boy who cried wolf,” Mendenhall said, “but I think the players realize now that we’ve made it to a Monday of game week, that this one is real.”
So the Cavaliers and Hokies are eagerly hopeful to join the rest of the ACC in successfully starting their respective seasons.
Saturday will mark the latest kickoff to a campaign for UVa in its history since it opened on Sept. 26, 1953 with a home loss to Virginia Tech. And for Virginia Tech, its date with N.C. State will be the deepest into the calendar the Hokies have began a season since Sept. 30, 1950 when it suffered a 61-21 setback to Quantico.
“I’ll be excited when I get the last [coronavirus] test in,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I know that, [when] we know exactly who will be out there and all that sort of stuff.
“There is great excitement. I know I probably don’t have the same tone in my voice that I have when you’re headed into the first game, but we’re anxious to play and we’re tired of practicing. And it’s just from the organizational standpoint of putting it all together that it creates a little bit of angst.”
He said because of the recent issues his team has had with COVID-19, that it’s been difficult for him and the Hokies to be as prepared as usual entering the start of a new season.
“It’s a little bit like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube,” Fuente said, “and a new layer of the Rubik’s Cube gets added every single day. It’s just trying to figure out who’s available and who can get work and bring the team together, and all the things that come with all this.
“And I’m certainly not here to complain about it. I’m just saying it’s part of the situation that a lot of people are in, and some people dealt with it during the summertime when they weren’t playing games and others are dealing with it now like we are. So it’s been a heck of a challenge, but I feel optimistic and hopeful that we’ll get our guys back and be ready to go.”
Fuente said since learning the UVa-Virginia Tech contest would be postponed, his players did a great job of refocusing and turning their attention to N.C. State.
Virginia Tech and N.C. State last met in 2015, and Fuente, in his fifth season at the helm of the Hokies, has never coached against the Wolfpack.
Unlike Virginia Tech, UVa has an opponent it knows well in the Blue Devils. Saturday will be the 20th time the Cavaliers kick off ACC play against Duke. Virginia has also won the last five in the series, which includes the last four under Mendenhall who has never lost to the Blue Devils.
“I think I have a pretty good feel for what they want to do,” UVa senior linebacker Charles Snowden said in regard to readying for Duke. He’s faced the Blue Devils in each of the past three years.
“I’m just really excited to get out there and finally play a game, and not just practice,” Snowden added.
Mendenhall said he most importantly wants Snowden and the rest of his squad to take advantage of Saturday’s opportunity, which is one they haven’t had since reaching the Orange Bowl last season.
“I hope they play with passion,” Mendenhall said, “and enjoyment and enthusiasm and energy in a celebratory manner just to play the game. I hope that mindset comes through. I hope that comes through in their body language, effort and interactions with one another. … And have fun, which I don’t know even how much that word is used in college football now – fun. It’s seems like it’s so outcome driven, rankings oriented and statistically emphasized. I hope that we play well, we play clean, we play effectively. I would really like to see our players enjoy playing football. It’s been a long time.”
ACC Releases Oct. 3 Times/TV
On Monday, the ACC announced kickoff times and television assignments for its Oct. 3 contests.
Virginia Tech’s road game at Duke is set for 4 p.m. and will be shown on ACC Network, and Virginia’s contest at Clemson will be played at 8 p.m. and also be shown on ACC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.