Virginia is the latest to continue the trend.
On Sunday, the Cavaliers announced they would decline an invite to a bowl game for this postseason.
“I told our team I valued their feedback and I wanted this to be their decision,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement on Sunday after meeting with his team’s captains.
“Just as we met at the beginning of the year to make the choice to play,” Mendenhall said, “this was their choice to end the season at this time. I think it is appropriate for this team.”
UVa completed its regular-season schedule on Saturday, falling to rival Virginia Tech, 33-15 at Lane Stadium. In 2020, the Cavaliers were 5-5 and had won four in a row ahead of the Commonwealth Clash. They were one of just 17 teams across the country this season to play 10 games and not suffer a postponement or cancellation due to coronavirus issues within its own locker room.
Virginia is the third Atlantic Coast Conference program to decide against competing in a bowl game on the heels of completing the pandemic-impacted campaign, joining Boston College and Pittsburgh. Nationally, Pac-12 member Stanford has also opted out of bowl season.
Under Mendenhall, UVa earned postseason berths in each of the past three years, which includes last year’s Orange Bowl appearance.
But this fall was different in every way for coaches and players due to COVID-19. They were tested for the virus three times per week, had their schedule shuffled multiple times because of opponents and even a game at Florida State canceled last month only after flying all the way to Tallahassee, Fla. Players were unable to leave Charlottesville for anything other than a road game since returning to school in July, too.
“A bowl game is a high honor … but I would not mind spending Christmas with my family,” UVa senior safety Joey Blount said last week. “After the whole COVID pandemic going on and not really being able to be with them the way I’d like to be and I was in the past and not having people’s family being able to come to games, there are a lot of circumstances around that issue.”
In his statement on Sunday, Mendenhall echoed Blount’s sentiment.
Said Mendenhall: “They have all grown tremendously from the challenges put before them this year. But now is the time to return to families and loved ones. This team will always be special for how it handled competing during a pandemic. It is one more example of the amazing capacity and leadership of the young men that allow me to coach them every day.”
