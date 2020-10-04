CHARLOTTESVILLE – James Madison tennis players Daniela Voloh and Holden Koons each reached the quarterfinals of an Intercollegiate Tennis Association fall circuit tournament this past weekend at Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Voloh won her first match 6-3, 6-4 over Nibedita Ghosh, a junior circuit player, on Friday in the opening round and then the Dukes sophomore advanced through the round of 16 on Saturday because her opponent, Virginia’s Hibah Shaikh, withdrew. Also on Saturday, in the quarterfinals, Voloh fell 6-1, 6-3, to No. 2 seed Alana Smith of North Carolina State.
On the men’s side, Koons was seeded fifth and he dispatched of Aristotelis Bezianis, a junior circuit player, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday before dropping the quarterfinal match to top-seeded Iñaki Montes de la Torre of Virginia, 6-1, 6-3.
Voloh and Koons were the first JMU athletes in any sport to compete this semester.
