No matter how stiff the competition gets this weekend, Daniela Voloh won’t worry about it.
“At this point, I’m just so thankful and grateful that I can be on the court and compete,” Voloh, the James Madison women’s tennis sophomore, said.
She’ll be the first JMU athlete in any sport to compete this semester when she begins play today in an Intercollegiate Tennis Association tournament at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.
The event features a 24-player field on the women’s side and on the men’s side. Voloh and men’s redshirt freshman Holden Koons represent JMU in brackets littered with foes from Power Five schools like N.C. State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest as well as some from mid-major programs and even excellent athletes from the junior circuit.
“Most athletes would agree that we all miss competing,” Koons said, “so being in that atmosphere, where there’s a little more tension and the competitive spirit, that’s fun for me. And I think Dani would also agree that she’s excited to get back to playing competitive tennis.”
It’s been a long time for Voloh, whose last match came in March right before the college sports world began to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said she had no clue the stresses she would encounter just to get back to the sport she loves.
Voloh, a native of Thornill, Ontario, Canada, which is near Toronto, faced difficulties leaving school to get home in the spring and returning to Harrisonburg in August with the United States-Canada border shut down.
“And she ran into a slight issue of needing a new passport,” JMU women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon said. “But it was hard to get those appointments, because the embassy was closed due to COVID and so we ran late, late into this summer, early fall until she was good to go.”
Said Voloh: “I’d never imagine that it’d take so much work to get back to JMU. It was very stressful because 100 percent of the things that happened were out of my control.”
Voloh said she spent countless summer days calling the passport agency in Canada ultimately to find out from officials she could only begin the application process 15 days prior to leaving for Virginia. Canada was issuing passports then on an emergency basis primarily, according to her, and Voloh returning to school did not exactly qualify.
“So when I finally got the appointment they said it was a week after when my departure date was,” Voloh said. “And I told them, ‘My flight is this Monday, in two days.’ They gave me some push back, but I said, ‘I have a reason to get out of here. I have to go back to school,’ so I got a passport within a day and the next day I flew.”
Voloh’s trouble leaving the United States in the spring stemmed from JMU closing its campus, she said, and her not having anywhere to go besides teammate Amanda Nord’s family’s house in Pittsburgh, Pa., where Voloh’s dad eventually picked her up on the day before the border shut initially.
“The past has taught me there are a lot more serious and important things that are going on than playing a tennis match,” Voloh said, “so this is just an amazing opportunity that I’m super thankful for.”
Jaudon said: “This is the fun part, getting to go out and play.”
Voloh won eight straight matches to finish last season, so she does carry some momentum into the event. She said she’s guaranteed to play at least twice, but is hoping for more.
Jaudon said the Dukes have practiced for the last few weeks and players like Voloh have just started to get acclimated to playing again. Voloh is the first, but others from JMU women’s tennis will compete over the next few weekends in similar events either in Charlottesville, Lynchburg or Williamsburg.
“The biggest thing we’re honing in on with all the girls, especially Dani, is the ability to make adjustments,” Jaudon said, “and then decision making because they haven’t played since March on a consistent basis. Those are two things that usually come with time and experience and it’s something we want to be focused on right away as we get back into playing, because we don’t want to waste these few opportunities that we have.”
Voloh said she plans to draw plenty from these matches, especially considering the formidable talent on the other side of the net.
“If everything was normal, we’d be playing regionals right now,” Voloh said. “And I’d be seeing a couple of these players, but it’s really cool that I get to see and compete with these top-level players now, because not only do I get a sense and a feel for how they play, but it’s something to learn from – see how they play, what works for them, what doesn’t and maybe if there’s something I can learn from them and I can use in my game. So I think it’s a really great opportunity.”
As for Koons, he’s the No. 5-seed on the men’s side.
The top eight players in each field are seeded based on Universal Tennis Rating, so Koons has a bye into the second round. Koons, who played three events this summer regionally located within a few hours of his hometown of York, Pa., is aiming to perform extremely well and advance deep into the tournament.
“I feel like my fitness right now is at a pretty good place and that I can rely on that,” Koons said. “Tactically, I’m going to try to work on some things and be aggressive to move forward and come to the net. That’s just things I’m trying to work on in my game.
“And I don’t really know the opponent I’m going against, so I’m going to have to play everyone differently based on how they play, but I think my fitness is in a good place right now.”
In his 2019-20 campaign, Koons compiled a 20-9 singles record. He was the 2020 VaSID University Division Rookie of the Year.
Highly recruited out of Dallastown Area High School (Pa.), Koons said he opted to go to JMU because he could crack the lineup in his first season with the program. His other opportunities, he said, came from Butler, Charlotte, Navy, Minnesota and Penn State.
“We work hard to identify or figure out what your identity is,” JMU men’s coach Steve Secord said. “Are you an elite tennis player who also goes to school? Or are you a student who is using the tennis to help with some scholarship things? And there’s a fine line in the difference.
“But Holden is definitely one of the guys who wants to be as good [at tennis] as he possibly can. He works every angle he can to train and get better.”
This tournament is just another example of that for Koons.
“In my first fall here I learned a lot of things,” Koons said. “I learned to adapt to whatever it is I needed to do. Before college I relied on the coach to sometimes be the support system to help me improve, but I feel like I’ve learned to improve on my own here, which has gotten me better. And when it came down to the matches and I’m out there by myself, I feel like I’m able to figure things out and succeed that way.”
