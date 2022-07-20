Tatum Walsh stood on the first tee at Salisbury Country Club last week and she experienced something she hadn’t before at her home course.
The rising sophomore at James Madison was nervous.
Walsh has been playing at the Richmond-area course for five years, but this time it was different. She was attempting to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
She was used to practicing on the course, whether it was hitting multiple tee shots or testing out irons from the fairway. This time, it was a real competition.
“It felt kind of weird,” Walsh said. “It didn’t feel like a tournament really.”
After she finished the first hole, Walsh said it felt like any other round at the course for her, except one thing, the shots counted.
Walsh carded a 2-under 70 in the tournament, finishing in second place and punching her ticket to her second USGA tournament of her career next month at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Wash.
Qualifying for the U.S. Amateur was a big step for Walsh, who didn’t have the most confidence at the beginning of her college golf career when she arrived in Harrisonburg.
Walsh was unsure of herself at the beginning of the golf season with the usual freshman questions, JMU women’s golf head coach Tommy Baker said, but when she fired a 3-under 69 in the second round of her first collegiate tournament at Penn State in September, her play took off.
“At that point, she put the pedal down and she ran her freshman year really well,” Baker said. “More so than ball striking, it was confidence that took her to another level as a freshman.”
Though she qualified with five birdies and three bogeys during her round at her home course, the qualifying tournament was the first competitive event Walsh had played since March.
Walsh was putting together an impressive freshman season with the Dukes before her hand began to hurt. She played through the pain as the season wore on, posting the second-lowest freshman scoring average in program history, good for fifth-best overall.
But as the pain grew stronger, her season was cut short.
Baker said it was tough to pull her off the course for the season, but it was the right option.
“That was a tough thing for her because she never missed a tournament,” Baker said. “She qualified for every single event, played every one and played well in every one. That’s a tough pill for anyone to swallow.”
During her recovery, Walsh took two months off before easing back into golf. When she started working back to a return to the course, Walsh was put on a pitch count of sorts, limiting herself to a certain number of light chips and putts that she could do.
That process allowed Walsh to keep her short game sharp, something that Baker said is the part of a player’s game that struggles when they take time off from the sport.
“I think one thing that aided her was the ability to keep her short game clean and tidy throughout the recovery process,” Baker said. “Through all the extra time I think it helped her come out well prepared to compete right away.”
When Walsh returned to the course, the short game work showed, but she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to play in the qualifier or not earlier this summer. But soon enough her hand began to feel better, so she gave it a shot.
“I was able to play more and more every day and eventually said ‘Let’s play this qualifier,’” Walsh said. “It’s in my backyard, so why not just try it out?”
Her shot paid off as she finished three shots behind the tournament winner, Jia-cheng Emma Tang of Chino Hills, Calif., but she earned the final spot to the country’s top amatuer tournament.
After Walsh qualified, Baker’s phone and email lit up with messages from recruits and coaches around the world, signifying the impact her entry would have not only on her career, but the JMU program.
“I think it’s great. She’s 19 years old and this is her second USGA event,” Baker said. “That speaks volumes to who she is and to what the standard within the program is becoming.”
Though she battled an injury for the past few months, Walsh is set to become the first JMU women’s golfer to compete at the U.S. Amatuer and she’s ready for the challenge.
“I have no expectations. I know it’s going to be a hard golf course, it’s going to be tough out there,” Walsh said. “I’m just looking forward to enjoying the walk out there.”
