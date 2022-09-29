BRIDGEWATER — Freddie Watkins is making his presence felt.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bridgewater College receiver has racked up six catches for 121 receiving yards and a trio of scores through the first three games — a big step-up from last year when he tallied a touchdown and 204 receiving yards in nine games played.
“He’s become a more complete player, there’s not a position he can’t line up at on our offense and execute,” Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn said. “His route-running ability has been able to get him on the field and he’s continued to move up the depth chart.”
Lemn said it’s good to see the third-year player continue to mature and get more playing time. Watkins had a career-best game on Sept. 17 at N.C. Wesleyan, where he found the end zone twice and snagged four receptions for 67 yards.
For Watkins, a Stuarts Draft High alum, it’s been all about getting better and stronger over the summer.
“Last year, I didn’t get the reps that I wanted,” Watkins said. “This year, [in the] first few games, I’ve been getting in the game a good amount [and] the chemistry’s been good with the quarterbacks. I’ve been able to get the ball and do something with it.”
Watkins is close with Bridgewater’s top quarterbacks — Jaylen Wood and Malcolm Anderson — on and off the field. They often stay after practice to get more passes in and often hang out together when not at practice.
Having worked with both of them, Watkins said he feels their playing style is similar but with a few differences.
“They play pretty similar but I would say Malcolm likes to take the deep ball a little bit more than [Jaylen] Wood does,” Watkins said. “Wood likes to get the ball out a little quicker than Malcolm.”
Watkins was an all-state player at Stuarts Draft, where he was a quarterback and middle linebacker.
The 2020 graduate is familiar with the area and said Bridgewater’s atmosphere is similar to his old high school — just with different people.
“Bridgewater’s just a bigger version of Stuarts Draft is really how I see it,” Watkins said.
The Eagles are off to their best start since 2019, sitting unbeaten following three non-conference wins.
After its bye, BC begins conference play on Saturday when it hosts Hampden-Sydney in its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener.
Watkins said the team feels good about where it's at, but the players have insisted they won't get ahead of themselves.
“We’re going to try to keep the confidence high [and] not get cocky,” Watkins said. “We’re excited to go into the game against a good opponent.”
When it comes to the offensive game plan, Watkins does his best to fill his role and help the team.
“I just try to do what I can to make the team better,” Watkins said. “I’ve been switching around a little bit in the wide receiver position this year, but I just do whatever is needed.”
Back in 2020, Lemn said he knew Watkins was a good player out of Stuarts Draft during the recruiting process with long-term potential.
He said, like a lot of players once they reach their junior year, they become more comfortable in the program.
Lemn noted that he feels Watkins having his first offseason helped him build confidence at the receiver spot..
“Getting a spring practice just to become a better receiver was really big,” Lemn said. “You’ve seen that growth and development out of him.”
Lemn believes Watkins’ enthusiasm and energy for the game has helped him become a leader on the team. On the field, he said Watkins has to do the “extra things” to make up for where he lacks in speed.
Lemn knows that Watkins can run by players if he wants to despite not having “blazing” speed, but his physicality is a nice touch, too.
When it comes to the receivers, Lemn said they can rotate between them interchangeably.
For Watkins, Lemn knows what he’s capable of and they know they’re going to have him on the field to make big plays.
And that's because of the work he has put in up to this point.
“You can throw the ball up to him and he’s got the ability, both athletically and enhanced, to go up and get it,” Lemn said. “In the middle of the field, he’s a guy that you can ask to do a lot of different things. [He] has skills of being a physical blocker, as well as being a good receiver.”
