At halftime second-seeded James Madison leads third-seeded Weber State 24-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
The winner advances to face top-seeded North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas.
JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci has thrown for 179 yards, rushed for 61 yards and has accounted for three total touchdowns.
First Down – Weber State should’ve learned from its last trip to Harrisonburg. The Wildcats struggled to cover Dukes senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton during the opening half. Stapleton hauled in six catches for 116 yards including one for a touchdown on a 34-yard Hail Mary pass from DiNucci to end the first half and another for an 18-yard touchdown. In JMU’s 2017 quarterfinal win over Weber State, Stapleton made eight catches for 189 yards and a score.
Second Down – Just like the Dukes did last week against Northern Iowa, they dominated time of possession in the first half. JMU controlled time of possession for more than 19 minutes during the opening half while picking up N17 first downs compared to Weber State’s five first downs. JMU’s defense forced three straight three-and-outs to open the game. Against Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals, JMU had a time of possession of more than 42 minutes for the game.
Third Down – JMU spur Wayne Davis made two plays as good as he’s made all season on consecutive snaps during the second quarter to get Weber State off the field. Davis, the Ohio State transfer, registered a tackle for loss when he corralled Wildcats running back Josh Davis on a second-down play to put Weber State behind the sticks. On the very next play, Wayne Davis made a leaping pass breakup do deny the Wildcats of a first down.
Fourth Down – The Dukes squashed any momentum the Wildcats tried to take into halftime. Immediately following Weber State’s lone touchdown of the half, JMU’s Brandon Polk returned a kick for 60 yards into Wildcats territory. The Dukes’ 2-minute drill wasn’t the prettiest, but the period ended when DiNucci connected with Stapleton on the Hail Mary.
