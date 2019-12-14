The last time Weber State came to town James Madison needed 11 points including a game-winning field goal from kicker Ethan Ratke in the final 2:08 to survive the 2017 FCS quarterfinals.
This Saturday, the two will meet with more on the line when the second-seeded Dukes (13-1) host the third-seeded Wildcats (11-3) in semifinals of the FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Kickoff will either be at 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and won’t be decided until the last quarterfinal between top-seeded North Dakota State and Illinois State is played on Saturday.
Weber State used an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Constantine to running back Josh Davis and a blocked punt for a touchdown to upend No. 6-seeded Montana 17-10 on Friday night in Ogden, Utah.
The FCS semifinal appearance is the first for the Wildcats in their history. JMU has played in the national semifinals on five previous occasions.
JMU and Weber State have only met once, with the Dukes taking the 2017 FCS quarterfinal game 31-28.
