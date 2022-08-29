Much has been made of the rise of the Sun Belt Conference. Now comes the opportunity for the new-look league to prove it between the lines.
With four new teams —- James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss — joining the Sun Belt, an expanded television deal with ESPN and multiple teams breaking season ticket sales records; the SBC is riding as high as it ever has, making a claim it might be one of the best leagues outside the Power 5.
“Commissioner (Keith) Gill and our presidents have done a great job of not only keeping an extremely strong league together, but building on that strength by adding the four teams we did,” Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. “I truly believe this is going to be the premiere Group of 5 conference in the country and you’re going to look up and see three to four Top 25 teams a year.”
But before Sun Belt teams start beating up on each other, the conference has to build a reputation, starting in Week 1 when the SBC plays several high-profile non-conference games. Sun Belt teams face five Power 5 conference programs this week. Two of those games are in SBC stadiums with Virginia Tech visiting ODU on Friday and North Carolina at Appalachian State on Saturday.
There’s significant hope around the league that both teams have a shot at knocking off those in-state big boys. Vegas oddsmakers have set the line on both games within a single score and both the Monarchs and Mountaineers expect raucous, sell-out crowds.
“I wish we played more in-state schools in non-conference games,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “It’s good for college football. We play non-conference games on the road sometimes and the stadium is half filled up.. We play North Carolina here at The Rock, it’s going to be a sold out stadium.”
The Sun Belt has seen Louisiana, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina all spend significant time ranked in the AP Top 25 the past few seasons, but the SBC champion has yet to break through to a major New Year’s Six bowl game.
Fair or not, how the Sun Belt is viewed later this season compared to other Group of 5 leagues will depend a lot on how the SBC does this week. Marshall, South Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State all face FCS opponents and hope to avoid any embarrassing upsets in those contests.
But in between the Power 5 opportunities and potential trap games against FCS foes, the Sun Belt will also see plenty of opportunities to prove itself against fellow Group of 5 leagues.
Not the least of those is JMU’s debut at the FBS level, playing host to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night in a game that’s expected to be a sellout at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Blue Raiders of Conference USA won a bowl game last season, but the Dukes enter about a touchdown favorite.
Additionally, Army takes its option attack to Coastal Carolina, Liberty visits Southern Miss and Texas State travels to a solid Mountain West program in Nevada.
Texas State coach Jake Spavital said these games provide an opportunity to show even the Sun Belt teams that have struggled recently, his team and Southern Miss, included, have improved.
“I think this is a great opportunity for our conference, especially from our standpoint,” Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. “I know there are a lot of other great matchups that the Sun Belt is in this week as well, but for us to go in and play a program like Nevada, this will be a great opportunity to get us on the map. In order to change the narrative on our program we’ve got to go out and compete in games like this. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on this game, especially as a Sun Belt Conference-Mountain West game.”
Louisiana Monroe coach Terry Bowden has one of the few Sun Belt teams that goes into the season opener as a huge underdog, taking the Warhawks to Texas on Saturday. But having previously coached at Auburn and Akron, he knows from experience on both sides what these kinds of early season games can mean.
Week 1 is huge, but win or lose the Sun Belt teams have to be ready to move on after Saturday.
“I can look back at experience,” Bowden said. “Although I never lost to a Group of 5 when I was a Power 5, I was able to get some key wins at Akron. I can talk to our players about experience and every 10 or 12 years you’ll see a ULM knock off an Alabama or Arkansas. It fires them up, but my job as a coach is to get them to play the best they can play, and then control the team morale no matter what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.