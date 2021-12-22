Antwane Wells Jr. sat in the interview room following JMU’s loss to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals last Friday and said he had one thing on his mind — winning games next season.
The redshirt freshman wide receiver had just broken three of the program’s single-season receiving records — receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns — but that wasn’t his primary focus.
“Just to continue to win,” Wells said of his outlook on next season, moments after elimination from the postseason. “I don’t really care about stats.”
He may not care about the statistics, but Wells put up impressive ones this season as he etched his name all over the JMU record books in addition to the single-season marks he set FRiday. He moved into third all-time in career receiving touchdowns (21) and ninth all-time in both career receiving yards (1,853) and career receptions (116).
Wells logged six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on Friday night, securing the three single-season records. In the Dukes’ playoff opener against Southeastern Louisiana, Wells hauled in six receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns, his top postseason performance.
This season was his first full campaign with the Dukes after debuting during the team’s COVID-19 shortened spring season, where JMU made a playoff run to the semifinals but lost to eventual national champion Sam Houston.
In the spring, Wells made his presence known. He recorded team-highs in receptions (33), receiving yards (603) and touchdowns (six) en route to being named a HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American.
That production was sustained this fall as he logged five games with multiple touchdown grabs, leading the JMU receiving corps. It didn’t take long for Wells to record his first multi-touchdown game, catching two in the team’s second game of the season against Maine.
His success was born out of what he worked on during his spring season with the Dukes — locking into the moment.
“In the spring, I just wanted to focus on being consistent,” Wells said after his performance on Sept. 11. “I was focused on being focused more going into the games. Sometimes I would go into the games not feeling confident, not really feeling it. That really helped me to where I’m at now.”
This fall, Wells teamed up with redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton to become the first JMU receiving duo to each log 1,000 yards in the same season. Wells finished with 1,250 receiving yards while Thornton racked up 1,097 receiving yards.
For JMU coach Curt Cignetti, the receiving duo is a treat. They allowed the Dukes offense to become a threat through the air with quarterback Cole Johnson at the helm.
“They’re hard to cover. They’re both explosive players,” Cignetti said of the receiving duo in a Dec. 14 press conference. “They love playing football and when it’s game time, they’re at their best. They thrive on competition. They make key plays at clutch times.”
Thornton tied Wells’ receptions mark (83) after he recorded six receptions for 47 yards against NDSU.
With Wells and Thornton lined up on either side of the offense, Johnson became the first JMU signal-caller to throw for more than 3,500 yards. The pair of speedy wideouts combined to catch more than half of Johnson’s 287 completions and accounted for 28 of his 41 passing touchdowns.
Johnson and the other seniors helped Wells in his transition to the college level after winning two high school state titles at Highland Springs High School in Richmond and a postgraduate year at Fork Union Military Academy.
“They took me in and I think that kind of helped me out as a player, knowing I feel welcomed here,” Wells said about the seniors. “Having guys to depend on and talk to when things are not going well is very big. I appreciate them for that and I’m definitely going to miss them.”
As Johnson departs, the dangerous receiving duo will be back on the field in Harrisonburg next season and Wells is ready to build on his fall showing.
“My plan next year is to come out and continue to be a baller and help my teammates get better,” Wells said.
