When praise for a pair of wide receivers comes from a former 10-year veteran defensive back of the NFL, it holds a little more weight.
Mike Minter played safety for the Carolina Panthers from 1997 through 2006, and he’s now in his ninth season as Campbell’s coach. The Camels (3-5) are in town for a 3:30 p.m. non-conference meeting on Saturday with No. 3 James Madison (7-1) at Bridgeforth Stadium. And Minter said he’s tried this week to prepare his secondary to contest with Dukes wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Kris Thornton.
Last Saturday in JMU’s romp of Elon, Wells Jr. hauled in eight catches for 114 yards and two scores and Thornton had five catches for 95 yards, which included a 58-yard grab for a touchdown.
“When they ran that double move and threw that long touchdown pass [to Thornton],” Minter said, “he ran an old route that the [St. Louis] Rams used to when they had Greatest Show on Turf. They used to run this route all the time, and so it’s a seven cut like you’re running a corner route and then you, boom, shoot up the field and that’s a long route, but you better be really fast in order to do it. So, I said, ‘OK, this kid can run,’ so I think that’s what we’ve got to deal with. We’ve got to deal with the speed and ability.”
Wells Jr. and Thornton are two of the top three leaders for receiving yards in the Colonial Athletic Association. Wells Jr. is first with 679 yards and Thornton is third with 563 yards. Thornton’s 51 receptions top the conference and Wells Jr.’s seven touchdowns are tied for the CAA lead.
Last Saturday was a bounce back for both, after Wells Jr. was held to two catches and Thornton was held to one reception the prior Saturday in the Dukes’ win at Delaware.
“It was great to get confidence back,” Wells Jr. said, “and we’re ready to keep prevailing and keep this thing going. I’m very happy we got this thing clicking, and now, it’s go-time.”
Said Minter: “Me being a secondary guy and playing against Hall of Famers and the best wide receiver of all time, Jerry Rice, all the way down to the guy you don’t even know, right, these guys can play. And I think they use [Wells Jr.] very well. … He can run every route, get open, get separation and has great ability and timing on deep balls. He can track the ball very, very well and it might look easy, but that’s very, very difficult. And when somebody can make it look easy, you know he’s special.”
Third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Wells Jr. is finally nearing full health for the first time since September. The redshirt freshman pass-catcher tweaked his ankle against Weber State that month, and has played through the injury while trying to return to top form simultaneously.
“Where it affects him is his explosiveness,” Cignetti said, “ability to leap and make contested catches. He’s getting really close to being 100 percent right now. And Kris Thornton has been real consistent throughout the season and he has deceptive speed. He’s a smart player and a good deep threat. He’s made a couple of tough, deep catches, which is good to see.”
For Campbell, its secondary is led by redshirt senior rover Darion Slade, who has 43 tackles and an interception. Fifth-year senior cornerback Malik Grate, a Wake Forest transfer, has two interceptions to lead the Camels.
“I think my DBs will be ready for this challenge,” Minter said.
When JMU is on defense, its corners will get tested, too, while trying to defend Campbell standout wide receiver Caleb Snead. Minter likened Snead’s style of play to how Wells Jr. operates. Snead, a graduate of Heritage High School in Lynchburg, has 52 catches for 766 yards and eight touchdowns this fall.
“He’s a really good receiver,” Dukes cornerback Taurus Carroll said. “He’s tall and fast and he’s everything you want in a receiver.”
Snead leads the Big South Conference in every receiving statistic.
“He’s got great length and great speed, and that’s a great combination there,” Cignetti said.
The Coaches: Cignetti is 95-30 in his 11 seasons as a head coach. He’s 28-4 while leading the Dukes.
Minter is 39-51 in his time in charge of the Camels.
The Quarterbacks: Cole Johnson is coming off his best performance of the campaign in which he was 22-of-25 for 307 yards and a school-record six touchdown passes to lift JMU past Elon. He was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week and College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Week.
Campbell’s quarterback situation isn’t as clear. The Camels have been without starter Haaj-Malik Williams since early October, but Minter said Williams is at about 70 percent now and that backup Wiley Hartley is banged up, too.
Hartley has thrown for 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this fall.
“So, if Wiley can’t play,” Minter said, “then [Williams] will get us [through] this game and then won’t play another game.”
Minter said he’d like to redshirt Williams, who has only appeared in three games to this point.
Series History: JMU and Campbell have never met before.
A Little Like ’19: The Dukes’ defensive line is at it again.
Bryce Carter, Isaac Ukwu and Mike Greene have combined for 30.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks this season, which if fair to compare to what Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka and Greene did for JMU in its run to the national championship game in 2019.
Through eight games that season, Carter, Daka and Greene combined for 37 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
“From a production standpoint, you’ve got to say yes,” Cignetti said. “Now, the number of sacks may not be quite as high [this season], but these guys have been in the system with the exception of Bryce Carter for a few years.
“There are probably a few less missed assignments up front and we’ve evolved more. We’re doing a lot more with our pressure packages and movement. People are seeing more looks than they did back then, but yeah, when you have a dominant defensive line, you’ve always got a chance to be a really dominant football team and these guys have been playing outstanding.”
Feeling Good: Fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Fornadel was back in the lineup last week to make his first start since Week 1, and his return was a welcomed one for the Dukes.
Fornadel suffered a knee injury in the season-opening game against Morehead State.
“He’s giving protection to your blindside,” Johnson said, “and that’s something you don’t have to worry about as much.”
Fornadel said: “I always knew there was a shot of me coming back. When the injury happened, they weren’t too sure and they thought it was a lot more serious than it was. But got all the imaging done and figured it was going to take time with surgery and all that, but I always thought I’d be back here and helping this team.”
Don’t Be Surprised If: JMU uses its D-Line to try to harass whoever is behind center for Campbell.
The Dukes have dominated defensively against opponents with shaky quarterback situations – Maine, Weber State, Richmond, Delaware – this season.
What’s Next: The Dukes hit the road for a CAA contest at William & Mary on Nov. 13, and Campbell returns home for a Big South game against Hampton on the same day.
