The way it went down wasn’t surprising, not at least to Ben DiNucci’s former head coach.
On Saturday the Dallas Cowboys made DiNucci, the James Madison quarterback, their seventh-round choice with pick No. 231 in the 2020 NFL Draft.
This past fall, DiNucci earned Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year honors and led the Dukes to an FCS championship game appearance at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
“We had a pretty good idea,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
Cignetti’s brother, Frank Cignetti, now the offensive coordinator at Boston College, was the quarterback coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2018 under Mike McCarthy – the now first-year coach of the Cowboys.
Both Frank Cignetti and McCarthy were graduate assistants at Pittsburgh in 1989, and coached together again on the same New Orleans Saints staff in 2000 and 2001 also.
“So about 10 minutes before the Cowboys chose [DiNucci], my brother called me and said ‘I think Mike’s going to take him. What do you think?’” Curt Cignetti said. “I said, ‘No doubt.’ I texted Ben and he said, ‘Yep. Watch, they’re going to take me.’”
Said DiNucci: “Just seeing my name pop up on that TV and having Mr. [Cowboys owner Jerry] Jones call me and tell me they were picking me, I haven’t cried like that in a while.”
DiNucci, McCarthy and the Cignettis all have strong ties in western Pennsylvania, too, where DiNucci was a standout at Pine-Richland High School (about 16 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh) prior to signing with the Panthers of Pitt and eventually transferring to JMU.
But DiNucci and McCarthy may never have met if it wasn’t for coincidence.
On Jan. 8, the same day the Dukes arrived in Frisco ahead of the FCS national title game, McCarthy was introduced as Cowboys coach at The Star in Frisco. JMU stayed at the Omni Hotel attached to The Star – Dallas’ practice facility.
“So the crazy thing about all of this,” DiNucci said, “is Coach McCarthy’s brother was my eighth grade middle school basketball coach at Pine-Richland. But I saw Coach McCarthy in the elevator in Frisco a few days before the game and no one else in the elevator on our team had any clue who he was.
“I walked right into the elevator and he was standing in the back right of it, and I made it a point to go stand by him. I introduced myself and just brought up that his brother was my basketball coach and I said, ‘Welcome to Dallas.’ He had heard of Pine-Richland and was asking me a few things.”
In his two seasons with the Dukes, DiNucci completed 70 percent of his throws for 5,716 yards. He rushed 1,002 yards, accounted for 61 total touchdowns (45 passing and 16 rushing) and only threw 18 interceptions.
“He reminds me of a young Marc Bulger,” McCarthy said of DiNucci to reporters on a Cowboys post-draft conference call.
Bulger – you guessed it – was born in Pittsburgh and played at West Virginia, Curt Cignetti’s alma mater, ahead of being a sixth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in the 2000 NFL Draft. At the time, McCarthy was the offensive coordinator for New Orleans and Frank Cignetti was the quarterback coach.
“[DiNucci]’s a young man that played the position his whole life,” McCarthy continued, “and is going to be an excellent addition to our quarterback room and we’ll continue to develop that room with our other two young guys, and Dak [Prescott].”
Prescott, of course, has been Dallas’ starting quarterback since 2016 when he was the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Former Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson and ex-Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush are also on the Cowboys roster.
In the 14 NFL Drafts (13 in Green Bay and one in Dallas) McCarthy has been part of as head coach, his teams have chosen six quarterbacks including DiNucci.
DiNucci said other suitors were waiting to sign him as a free agent if Dallas wouldn’t have drafted him.
“The confidence they had in me,” DiNucci said, “and them being able to say, ‘We want this kid enough to draft him,’ it meant the world to me. And Coach McCarthy is known for being a guy who has been around a lot of good quarterbacks, and shoot, developed Aaron Rodgers his whole career, so getting to go in and have [McCarthy] be my head coach, I’m so excited.”
Cignetti said: “It’s a really good match for [DiNucci] going down to Dallas with Mike McCarthy, who is a western Pennsylvania guy. He knows Ben. He knows Ben’s background. He has a good reputation for developing quarterbacks. He’ll play inside a good bit, with good weather conditions. He’ll go down there and compete. Obviously, they have an established starter, but he’ll go down there and compete for the No. 2 job.”
DiNucci is the second JMU product to be chosen during the NFL Draft in as many years. Last April, cornerback Jimmy Moreland was picked by the Washington Redskins in the seventh round.
Those two will share the same NFC East division now.
It is also the first time since 1999 (Tony Booth by the Carolina Panthers) and 2000 (Curtis Keaton by the Cincinnati Bengals) JMU has had draft picks in consecutive years. DiNucci is the second quarterback ever to be drafted from Madison, joining Mike Cawley who was a sixth-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts in 1996.
Cignetti said DiNucci earned the selection with improvements he made between his junior and senior seasons.
DiNucci bettered his touchdown-to-interception rate from 16 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2018 to 29 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2019.
“We opened the [quarterback] job up last spring,” Cignetti said, “and he understood what was important. He tweaked some things he had to do, and I thought [offensive coordinator] Shane [Montgomery] did a great job and the offensive staff did a great job with him, because it all begins at that position.
“But Ben’s a tremendous competitor. He’s very savvy. He can beat you with his feet, his arm and his legs, and he’s played a lot of football and he’s been exposed to a lot of different systems, so he came along way from the last season, and he’ll go down there and he’ll do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.