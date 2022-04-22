For the first time since James Madison beat Montana in the FCS playoffs in December, fans will stream into Bridgeforth Stadium to watch the Dukes' first spring game since 2019 on Saturday.
The Dukes, who have been practicing three times per week for the past five weeks, will wrap up their spring practice slate with the intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. today in Harrisonburg.
JMU will be divided into offense (white jerseys) and defense (purple jerseys) for the duration of contest, which will consist of two regulation quarters. The Dukes’ quarterbacks will don non-contact black jerseys for the contest.
“It’s not much different from a scrimmage, to be honest with you,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of the spring game. “To me, it’s another practice and it’s another evaluation tool.”
Here’s what to watch for in JMU’s spring game:
Quarterback Competition
It’s no secret that JMU is in the middle of a three-way quarterback competition between graduate student and Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III.
Cignetti has liked what he’s seen out of each quarterback at times this spring, but isn’t going to rush naming the starting signal-caller.
“I think it’s a three-way quarterback battle. It’s definitely going to go into the fall,” Cignetti said. “There will not be a decision this spring, that's for sure.”
Throughout the spring, Cignetti has said that he’s looking for clear separation between the quarterbacks to name a starter. So far, none of the quarterbacks have pulled away from the others at this point in practice.
Centeio and Atkins have split first-team reps evenly this spring, alternating days with the starting group, except for last Saturday, when Barnett earned first-team reps. In that case, Centeio and Atkins worked with the second and third teams during the open part of practice.
Centeio is the only quarterback on the roster with significant playing time, starting at both Colorado State and Temple in past seasons. Last season with the Rams, Centeio threw for almost 3,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding a pair of scores on the ground.
Atkins appeared in four games with JMU last season, going 9-for-14 with 71 yards and two touchdowns. Barnett, an early enrollee this spring, was a two-time Metro 4A Offensive Player of the Year at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C. before joining the Dukes.
Cignetti mentioned Barnett constantly being in the football program’s offices working on learning the playbook and his school work.
“To come in as a freshman with that mindset and those kinds of habits is impressive,” Cignetti said.
New-Look Secondary
As the Dukes move to the FBS, the secondary will be met by one of its biggest tests in recent history, battling high-level quarterbacks each week.
JMU lost four starters to graduation, but reloaded with a trio of transfers to help bolster the third level of the defense. The Dukes added Boston College safety Deon Jones, Arkansas State safety Jarius Reimonenq and Norfolk State cornerback Devyn Coles via the transfer portal before this semester.
Jones and Reimonenq bring FBS experience to the secondary, complimenting the returning defensive backs well, including safety Sam Kidd and cornerback Wesley McCormick.
The spring game will be an opportunity for Jones and Reimonenq to make their debut in front of the JMU faithful, something that Jones is excited for.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Jones said. “I’m ready to show the Dukes family what I can do on the field, you know?”
McCormick is also looking forward to the spring game after missing almost the entire season with an injury in the fall and is ready to show “we’re still that JMU defense.”
“We still hold ourselves to a high standard,” McCormick said. “Still fast, physical, relentless and we’re going to play as a unit.”
The Dukes have been thin at wide receiver at times this spring, but it’s allowed some of the younger route runners gain more experience in practice.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel said the fresh crop of wide receivers are asking questions, listening to the older players and then using it on the field. Ravanel also said they have mental toughness, too.
“Even if things aren’t going their way … they’re staying in the playbook, staying on top of it, putting work in on the field.” Ravanel said.
Redshirt freshmen wide receivers Maxwell James and Desmond Green have made plays at times this spring, taking advantage of the increased action on the field.
The Dukes added graduate wide receivers Kobay White and Terrance Greene Jr. from the transfer portal before the spring semester, helping bolster the receiving room.
“He executes real well,” Ravanel said of Greene. “He’s a smart dude. He’s always going to do his job. Very excited to see how he pulls out.”
Greene has seen time with the starting group as of late, along with redshirt senior Kris Thornton and redshirt junior Reggie Brown.
Brown could see his role expand this season with the Dukes after logging 14 receptions for 219 yards this past fall.
Cignetti said earlier this spring that the Dukes could still add another receiver or two from the transfer portal after spring practice concludes. He is also hopeful that the incoming freshmen receivers could make an impact as well.
Thornton suffered a very mild strain of his hamstring on April 21 according to Cignetti and he wasn’t on the field during the open portion of practice this past Thursday.
