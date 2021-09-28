Their paths to New Hampshire are similar, and both unlikely.
And this week, a strong effort from the pair may just provide the No. 25 Wildcats with their best shot to stun No. 3 James Madison on Saturday in Durham, N.H.
“Gunner [Gibson] is like the best mentor I can have,” New Hampshire freshman defensive end Josiah Silver said. “He took me under his wing and has been teaching me everything he’s known.”
Gibson, a fifth-year junior defensive end, leads UNH and is tied for seventh in all of FCS with 4.5 sacks, setting the pace for a defense that has 12 sacks as a group this fall. Defensive tackle Elijah Lewis has 3.5 sacks and Silver has two.
That defensive line, with Gibson and Silver attacking off the edges, will try to do something no opponent of the Dukes has been able to in this campaign – consistently disrupt sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson, who has an immaculate 11-to-nothing touchdown-to-interception ratio.
“He’s pretty good in the pocket and he can put the ball where he wants to,” Gibson said, “so we got to have a good pass rush.
“The more he sits in the pocket, the more time he has to kind of rearrange our secondary and get through it. Our D-Line is going to be a key component of this game.”
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the Wildcats frequently send six-man blitzes, too. That gives UNH the chance to outnumber its opponent’s protection.
Longtime Wildcats coach Sean McDonnell said his defense displayed excellent pressure in the backfield in wins over Stony Brook, Towson and Lafayette earlier this month, but didn’t this past weekend in a lopsided loss at FBS Pittsburgh.
“They do a lot more six-man blitzing than some teams do,” Cignetti said. “And when you blitz six people you’ve got less guys in coverage, but they do quite a bit of that and play the zone behind that extremely well. It’s a hybrid-three deep, but they’re sound against the deep ball and do a great job reading the quarterback’s eyes and breaking on it. They’re trying to create confusion and pressure.”
One of the beneficiaries of all the chaos in the face of the signal-caller is Gibson, who has 6.5 sacks in his last seven games dating back to the end of the 2019 campaign in his first year as a full-time defensive end. He spent his first two seasons at UNH as a tight end.
“I kind of did what Coach Mac wanted me to do,” Gibson said of the position switch. “And I was just trying to get out on the field and make plays.”
Perhaps, Gibson’s belief in his coaching staff is due their belief in him.
The Idaho native, and lone player in the Colonial Athletic Association from the Potato State, earned only had one scholarship offer – to play fullback at the University of Idaho – upon graduating from Wood River High. But instead, he said, after the decision to continue his prep career at the Salisbury School, a boarding school in Connecticut, UNH found him.
“Where I’m from in Idaho, it’s a small mountain town,” Gibson said. “I explain it like that the nearest Walmart is a solid hour and a half away, so nothing is really nearby. I just was kind of secluded in my own little area for like 18 years and then I came out to the East Coast and I got to explore the country a little more, so it’s been nice.”
He said he’s grown into his role at UNH, which Silver, a Virginia native, is doing now.
As a senior a Phoebus High School in Hampton, Silver racked up 27 sacks and was a Virginia High School League Class 3 All-State choice in addition to earning first-team All-Tidewater and All-Peninsula District honors. But he went under recruited, he said, holding offers from Fordham and Division II West Virginia State ahead of National Signing Day in 2019.
“I was like, ‘Where am I going to go?’” Silver said. “And then, New Hampshire reached out to me and they were talking to me and wondering, ‘Why doesn’t he have any offers, what type of kid is he?’ But then New Hampshire [assistant coach Ed] Borden, who recruited me, got to know me personally, and then the love that they showed me was great. … So, they were the only school to really give me a chance.”
Silver said going into his senior year, he was recruited some by JMU and hoped the Dukes would offer him because they were his top choice at the time.
He knows and is friendly with many of the current Dukes – right tackle Tyler Stephens, linebacker Seth Naotala, safety Messiah Russell and injured running back Kaelon Black – he’ll get to play against on Saturday.
“We have to play our game,” Silver said, “which is relentless and trying to get after [Johnson], because if we affect him, make him throw off his spot and not just sit in the pocket, he’s not going to be able to pick us apart.”
