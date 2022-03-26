As a freshman, Bridgewater softball’s Sarah Wimer looked up to her senior class.
She watched hitters before her get to 100 career hits, how happy they were and how much they impacted her young Eagles career. So, Wimer set a goal for herself — she was going to reach that same milestone.
On March 20, in the second game of a doubleheader against Pfeiffer, Wimer did just that.
“It was always kind of a goal of mine,” Wimer, the senior catcher who has 106 total hits, said.
The journey to 100 hits is one Wimer said she’s seen on since she arrived at BC, something she had to work toward. Bridgewater head coach Megan Pleskovic agreed that, on the field, her catcher is a game-changer.
Pleskovic said Wimer hits the weight room hard and that’s where her preparation begins. Wimer’s at the hitting facility constantly working on her swing and stance so that when it comes time to welcome opponents to the field, she’s ready to go.
“She constantly pushes herself in the weight room, in the hitting facility, she stays after she’s done,” Pleskovic said. “So, really, just that constant drive to continue to improve and push herself. I remember my first or second year, she used to have one of our fastest kids stay after and run, try to steal second, she would go up against her just to try to push herself and not be content with where she’s at.”
Pleskovic came in during Wimer’s sophomore year, so she didn’t recruit the Broadway alum but she’s watched her grow and develop. She said what’s interesting about Wimer is that she takes things slow — giving her time to grow — and then performs even better than expected, whether that’s in the infield or at the plate.
“She’s always had the work ethic and everything like that,” Pleskovic said. “I think that just that confidence level at the plate has really taken off.”
Because of her work ethic and drive, Pleskovic, the third-year head coach, said when Wimer had her 100th hit, it was her favorite memory of hers because she was watching all the hours come together. Wimer even added she hasn’t really faced any areas of adversity, so her drive to get her 100th hit was never delayed.
“It went off the top of the hitting facility,” Pleskovic recalled. “Just seeing how excited she was running the bases and how excited the rest of the team was for her [was special].”
On the diamond and off of it, Wimer is a worker. The former Gobbler came to Bridgewater ready to compete and do what her team needed her to do beyond the plate and that’s what her head coach cites as a big reason for her success — her willingness to play all roles.
“When I first came to Bridgewater, they didn’t really have a catcher,” Wimer said. “They told me that I was going to be the catcher and here we are.”
As a catcher, she improved on some skills from her high school days but also learned new ones that she applied to her hitting — being patient and vocal.
“I like to kind of take charge,” Wimer said. “I kind of just take that vocal aspect of it and try to put that out into the infield and outfield and stuff. That way, there’s no confusion on the field.”
Fellow teammate and roommate Torie Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, said Wimer puts in the extra work, stays late and prepares herself to get into the right mindset before a game. It’s that calmness that lets her think straight and be successful.
“She’s pretty level-headed,” Shifflett said. “So, honestly, when there’s a runner in scoring position, I have full confidence that she’ll come through and get a hit for our team.”
Wimer said she’s a goal setter and that translates on the field. Shifflett said she’s the most vocal voice on the field and she’s used that voice to help herself and her teammates motivate each other every time the Eagles are at-bat.
As a Gobbler, Wimer said she was just as vocal at Broadway as she is at Bridgewater and it’s helped her teammates to know that she has their back and vice versa.
“She’s very encouraging and just uplifting as a teammate,” Shifflett said. “It really just motivates me to continue to push myself and she pushes the team a lot, which is really nice.”
Bridgewater is a young team full of underclassmen with potential. Shifflett and Pleskovic raved about how Wimer is a hard leader but she is constantly pushing the underclassmen to be their best and helps them work through problems — just like the upperclassmen did for her.
“You’ll see that separation of classes and we don’t really have that,” Pleskovic said. “She’s hitting with the freshmen and I think that’s just something that’s really big for underclassmen to see that the upperclassmen are very invested in them as well, and want to push them.”
Wimer added she wants to be a good leader, not only to set up the next generation of Eagles, but because she wants to give them role models as she had — the catcher doesn’t want to be the last player to get to 100 hits — and show them how these motivating factors work.
“I know I’m taking it like upon myself to kind of make them feel at home,” Wimer said. “Coming into a school that you don’t really know, or somebody you don’t know can be hard. So having them feel comfortable was the biggest aspect for me.”
