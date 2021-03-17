Another postponement in the Colonial Athletic Association has opened the door for games not currently on the schedule to be added to it.
On Wednesday, the conference announced this Saturday’s game between No. 12 Delaware and No. 20 New Hampshire was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats’ program. A day earlier, No. 1 James Madison had to scrap its meeting for this Saturday with No. 23 Richmond because of a virus outbreak within the Dukes’ team.
With JMU and New Hampshire sidelined this weekend, one way for Delaware and Richmond to remain in action would be to play each other. And according to CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio, the league would allow teams in different divisions to schedule a matchup and have it matter in the standings.
Delaware is in the CAA North along with New Hampshire, Albany, Maine, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Richmond is in the CAA South with JMU, Elon and William & Mary.
“It is permissible as long as there’s not a flight involved,” D’Antonio said, “and [adding a game] would have to be agreed on between the two institutions with the assistance of the conference office. And we have also said that any game played between two conference opponents count for your win-loss record within your division.”
He said the decision to add a game must be made at least 72 hours in advance of kickoff, though.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Delaware and Richmond hadn’t yet agreed to play.
“You have to allow for appropriate preparation for travel,” D’Antonio said about whether or not an impromptu tilt between the Blue Hens and Spiders could happen, “so it’s just so tough to say because there are so many moving factors with whether or not teams are wanting to go play additional games or make up games. But at the present time, it’s not on the books.”
Even if the Blue Hens and Spiders don’t meet up, as the season moves along teams that have games to make up could look at opponents in the other division to schedule with. Teams must play three games in CAA action to be eligible for the conference’s automatic qualifier into the FCS postseason. Schools must play four games total to be eligible for the FCS postseason.
On Tuesday, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said the Dukes could seek to schedule with a CAA North Division team if either William & Mary or Richmond wouldn’t want to make up previously missed games on the final Saturday of the regular season (April 17). The North Division team with a bye that week is Albany.
Ex-JMU Assistants Fit At UD, UR
A pair of ex-James Madison staff members who helped the Dukes win a national championship in 2016 have found new jobs at other schools in the CAA and are off to fast starts with those programs.
Former Dukes offensive line coach Bryan Stinespring, a JMU alum, is now the offensive line coach for Delaware, which is off to a 2-0 start. Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco said the offensive line is getting better under Stinespring’s watch.
Delaware has given up just one sack through two contests after yielding 37 sacks last season.
“That’s a really big part of what we’re hoping for in terms of our projection and what kind of season we can have,” Rocco said Monday during the CAA coaches video conference. “I really do feel like that group has made a lot of improvement and has developed significantly. [I] didn’t feel like they played particularly well on Saturday, but when I take a giant step back and think about this team, this season, I do feel really good about that group.”
At Richmond, the Spiders added defensive ends coach Jeff Hanson to its staff this past offseason. Hanson had previously followed former Dukes coach Mike Houston to East Carolina before briefly retiring following the 2019 campaign.
While Hanson oversees the D-Ends, former Bridgewater College assistant Sam Daniels, another alum of JMU, is coaching the Spiders’ defensive tackles.
“Thrilled to have both of those guys,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “Jeff had kind of retired and we were going to bring him on as a volunteer assistant and he was ready, willing and able to come to move back to help us out, help his alma mater out. Then, we lost a coach and I made the decision we’d go with two D-Line coaches and make Jeff a full-time coach. Then we lost our other D-Line coach to Southern Miss and so we interviewed four or five guys, but identified Sam as the guy and I’m really thrilled to have him.”
RB Brown Gives Rhody Boost
In Rhode Island’s stunning overtime victory at Villanova this past Saturday, the Rams got a boost from Massachusetts transfer running back Kevin Brown Jr. in his debut with URI.
Brown Jr. rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries while helping the Rams to the 40-37 road win.
“He’s met every expectation,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said of Brown Jr. “He’s a big back. He can run. He’s got some vision, but he’s a power dude and he really gave us a big lift.”
Fleming said though Brown Jr. began his career with the Minutemen, it didn’t take the running back long to gel with the Rams, who recruited him out of high school, too.
“I have a hard time even looking at [Brown Jr.] as a transfer,” Fleming said, “because we really had him committed for two years before he made the egregious error of going and testing the waters at UMass for whatever reason, but then he came back to us. And I kind of feel like he’s always been ours.”
