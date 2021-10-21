With a potential jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision and multiple scenarios in which it could happen on the table, James Madison is seeking stability and an appropriate geographic fit in order for a move to be financially viable.
On Wednesday, Yahoo! Sports initially reported and Daily News-Record sources confirmed JMU is a candidate for expansion in the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA among other options. Earlier this week, C-USA lost six members to the American Athletic Conference, a league that saw three of its current members make plans to leave for the Big 12.
This round of realignment was triggered when Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma, in July, announced a move to the Southeastern Conference.
JMU – a longstanding member of the Colonial Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision – has an athletic department budget north of $58 million, according to USA Today’s college sports financial database, which fits in line with the budgets of many Group of Five schools. But, operating costs at the FBS level rise, factoring in increased travel, larger salaries for coaches and additional scholarships for football. The scholarship threshold at the FCS is 63, but is 85 in the FBS.
“You have to realize the financial projection of that is based on who you’re playing and who is in the league and what do those expenses look like?” Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said Thursday during a press conference at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. "What does the revenue sharing look like? There are a lot of very dynamic factors that go into that calculation and they all changed based on different scenarios. … And scenarios change in leagues and sometimes change overnight, and so you have to make a projection of stability.”
Bourne declined to say which leagues and schools he's had conversations with.
Then in the state of Virginia there’s the Cox Bill, which puts a limit on the percentage of student fees that can be used to fund athletic department budgets. That percentage allotted drops in a move from FCS to the Group of Five.
But on Thursday, Bourne said the Dukes are in a good place with the Cox Bill when he was asked if it’d be a concern.
“We’re in a good place because we have a lot of fan support,” Bourne said. “You have to be realistic, though, when you look toward making large strides toward that type of expense. It has to come from somewhere, and so most programs today rely very heavily on revenue from donor and ticket sales to help make that happen.”
What may ultimately play a role in determining the Dukes’ fate is what other programs they end up aligned with.
Yahoo! Sports and The Athletic also reported Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., as well as Old Dominion in Norfolk are targets of the Sun Belt while Liberty is target of C-USA. Both Marshall and Old Dominion currently reside in C-USA.
Before Marshall, Liberty and Old Dominion made jumps from I-AA and FCS to I-A and FBS, respectively, the Dukes played against the Thundering Herd, Flames and Monarchs in football. The same is true for Appalachian State and Georgia Southern before those programs moved up.
“It’s always helpful to make sure that you have peers and you can build a sense of rivalry in any league that you’re in,” Bourne said.
A spokesperson from Marshall told the Daily News-Record on Thursday the Thundering Herd's interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley would direct all realignment inquiries to a statement he released on Tuesday.
"With the news that broke yesterday, I want to assure our fans that we have worked and will continue to work to position Marshall in the best possible way," O'Malley's statement read. "The one thing I’ve learned throughout this process is that Marshall University has a tremendous brand and one of the best fan bases in the country. Although the climate is changing, I’m very excited about the future of Marshall Athletics."
What would also alleviate some of the financial risks associated with making a jump is television revenue, and Bourne hinted that could bring an uptick in income to JMU.
In July, the Sun Belt announced a multi-year media rights extension with ESPN that runs through 2030-31 and C-USA is in the midst of a five-year deal with CBS Sports Network.
“All of us realize in athletics that the ability to create revenue can only come from so many places,” Bourne said. “It can come from ticket sales, donor contributions, our media market and what we’re trying to do there. JMU’s been very fortunate in that regard especially when you compare us to our peer group. We’ve done very well with our media package. Do I think that’s going to go up in the future? I do. I think it is one of those line items in our budget that as we grow, that line item in our budget will grow and help us significantly.”
As it stands now, members left in C-USA include Marshall, Old Dominion, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Southern Mississippi and UTEP.
The Sun Belt has Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Troy, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Texas State, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.