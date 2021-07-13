He already had a connection with the quarterback in this recruiting class.
Northern Guilford (N.C.) wide receiver Terrell Timmons, who committed to James Madison late last month, is a 7-on-7 teammate and prep grid rival of Grimsley (N.C.) signal-caller Alonza Barnett III – the first to pledge in the 2022 cycle for the Dukes.
“We’ve known each other for two or three years now with the 7-on-7 and just living in Greensboro,” Timmons said Tuesday. “He can definitely sling it.”
Timmons said JMU made a push for him beginning in early June when lead recruiter Bryant Haines, the team’s linebackers coach, and offensive coordinator and receivers coach Mike Shanahan had conversations with the 6-foot-2, 175-pound pass-catcher.
Shanahan, according to Timmons, made the scholarship offer on June 4 and Timmons visited Harrisonburg a few weeks later ahead of committing.
“I love the coaching staff,” Timmons said. “Coach Shanahan, Coach Haines, [strength coach Derek] Owings and Coach [Curt] Cignetti. They all were awesome to me when I went on my visit.”
He said during his trip to JMU, Shanahan explained how the Dukes could use him in their offense once he arrives on campus for good.
This past spring in seven games for the Nighthawks, Timmons hauled in 49 catches including 12 for touchdowns. He tallied 1,120 total yards and had a punt-return touchdown also. Timmons was a Mid-State 3A All-Conference selection.
“We sat in the player’s meeting room,” Timmons said. “That was me, Coach Shanahan and my parents, and we watched their plays. He taught me their plays and compared it to how we run it at my school and I think it’s very similar to how we run plays at my high school right now, so I think I’ll fit in great.
“And [Shanahan] said I could play both [inside receiver and outside receiver]. I play inside and outside right now, but he said he could see me at both. Maybe more outside.”
Timmons said he’d be happy to return kicks and punts in college, too, if he can.
“I can catch the ball, punt return, kick return and all of that,” he said. “But as a receiver, I’ll run the route, get the ball and score a touchdown.”
This past spring at JMU in his debut campaign with the Dukes, freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. ascended into a starting role during the regular season and eventually into a starring role during the postseason while tallying 603 yards and six touchdowns.
Timmons noted he’d be thrilled to play next to Wells Jr. in the coming years and said he’s encouraged by the chance to earn his way onto the field early in his career as a freshman if he’s good enough like Wells Jr. was for JMU in the spring.
Other offers for Timmons came from Elon, North Carolina A&T and Rhode Island. He said he drew some interest from FBS schools Appalachian State, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty and N.C. State.
He said ultimately, though, he wanted to have a decision made prior to the start of his senior season. Northern Guilford opens its fall slate on Aug. 20 against Eastern Guilford. Timmons and Barnett III will square off in the regular-season finale when Northern Guilford hosts Grimsley on Oct. 29.
“But after I committed, Coach Cignetti called me and congratulated me,” Timmons said, “and he said he was excited to get me up there to be part of the team.”
Tech Transfer Joins Dukes
Former Virginia Tech defensive back John Ransom, who played in three games for the Hokies last fall, has joined James Madison as a transfer.
The 5-foot-11 native of Chesapeake and product of Bishop Sullivan Catholic High Schools has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
