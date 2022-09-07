As James Madison ran onto the field before its season opener against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, it set in for linebacker Jailin Walker that he was going to start.
Walker had spent his freshman season behind Dukes standout linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, who transferred to Texas over the summer, and was readying to make his first career start.
The Richmond native had waited his turn, logging 18 tackles last season, while Tucker-Dorsey rarely came off the field for JMU. But when it was his turn to take the reins, Walker didn’t look back.
Walker logged a career-high nine tackles, including one tackle for a loss and two quarterback hurries against the Blue Raiders and it didn’t surprise JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti said he’d seen Walker do it in practice, but with Tucker-Dorsey playing a lot of snaps last season, the younger linebacker just needed the repetition.
“We’re very high on him,” Cignetti said of Walker. “I know we lost Dorsey coming into the season, but I had 100 percent confidence that Jailin Walker could step in and do the job and do it really well.”
But before Walker even took the field during JMU’s fall camp, Cignetti displayed his confidence in his new linebacker pretty quickly.
After Tucker-Dorsey announced he entered the transfer portal, JMU’s fourth-year head coach tweeted a photo of Walker with the caption, “Sometimes greatness lies in waiting for opportunity to present itself!”
Walker said it was exciting to see Cignetti be excited for him, but it might have added a little bit of pressure for him to perform.
After the MTSU start, Walker showed he was prepared for the spotlight.
“It was a little pressure, but pressure busts pipes, so I’m always ready for the moment,” Walker said.
The confidence is something that not only Cignetti has in Walker, but the 6-foot-1, 206-pound linebacker has seen an increase with his added responsibilities defensively.
“My confidence has grown a lot,” Walker said. “Being a younger guy, when you first step on the field, you’re nervous and stuff. Play by play, you get used to it.”
Walker isn’t the only sophomore linebacker stepping into a bigger role this season, but redshirt sophomore Taurus Jones was plugged into the mike linebacker role that Kelvin Azanama left after he graduated.
Jones also made a splash against MTSU, recording a career-high seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
After the duo combined to log 16 tackles in their starting debuts and helped the Dukes hold MTSU to just 12 rushing yards in the win, JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu was impressed to see how well they were able to fill in for Azanama and Tucker-Dorsey.
“They had big shoes to fill with Kelvin and Tuck leaving and I think they fit right into it,” Ukwu said. “I was really proud of them, they did really well. I knew they could play. They had been showing out in practice, but to see it in a real game, I’m really proud of them.”
The Jones-and-Walker duo said they were able to learn from the two departed JMU linebackers that logged a combined 218 tackles with 16 tackles for a loss a season ago.
Jones said he thinks the entire linebacker room, including Mateo Jackson, Skylar Martin and Julio Ayamel were able to take things from Azanama and Tucker-Dorsey.
“We have all been in the room with them for a few years and I just feel like we have enough talent to be able to play,” Jones said. “When we get the reps, it’ll show.”
Walker said the biggest thing he learned from the older linebackers was to be patient and to “feel the game.”
On Saturday night, Walker appeared to use that advice in a major way, recording a team-high five stops, which according to Pro Football Focus are “tackles that constitute a ‘failure’ for the offense.”
Jones was right behind Walker with a trio of them, joined by five other Dukes that recorded three.
Though Jones and Walker are the same year in school, Walker said he looks to his playing partner as an older brother.
They might be in the same grade, but Walker was quick to note that Jones is older than him.
“He takes me through the plays, he teaches me a couple things too,” Walker said of Jones. “I feel like he’s a great friend to me, on and off the field.”
Walker said the biggest thing he’s learned from Jones is being able to see plays before they happen on the field.
Now they’re playing side-by-side for a majority of snaps as JMU’s defense didn’t appear to skip a beat against the Blue Raiders.
But as the Dukes’ linebackers continue to grow as players in the middle of the defense, they’ll still look to what they learned from playing behind Azanama and Tucker-Dorsey.
“Everything that they told me, I use,” Walker said. “They was in my shoes at one point, so all you gotta do is listen to the leader and you’ll be good.”
