Jailin Walker didn’t begin his high school athletic journey playing football, rather he went out for the Varina High School basketball team instead.
His older brother, Javion, played just one season of high school football for the Blue Devils and went on to play at Apprentice, so when then-assistant and current head coach Marcus Lewis found out he had a younger brother, he made the attempt to get him to try out for football.
The younger Walker decided to join the football program during his sophomore season and he hit the ground running. A speedy guy, Walker made an impact on both sides of the ball at the Richmond-area school as a running back and a linebacker.
“Honestly, we taught him the basics, but he was just a natural. A natural athlete,” Lewis said. "He understood the game. Once we understood where he needed to be and his role, it just took off from there.”
Walker shined at linebacker during his junior season, racking up 60 tackles, including 10 for a loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Fast forward to now, Walker has an opportunity to step up at linebacker for James Madison after the anchor of the Dukes’ defense, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, entered the transfer portal last week.
Walker was a standout special teams player and played limited defensive snaps during his freshman season this past fall, logging 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a sack. With Tucker-Dorsey’s departure, the Richmond native is set to be the favorite to take over in the middle of the defense heading into fall camp in August.
Lewis described Walker as an aggressive and instinctive linebacker, knowing how to read plays and offensive schemes.
“Once he sees it, he definitely explodes to it, whether it’s the ball carrier or whatever his role is on that particular play,” Lewis said.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore could start next to redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones, who starred in JMU’s spring game in April with eight tackles.
JMU also has depth around Jones and Walker at linebacker with redshirt sophomores Seth Naotala and Julio Ayamel and sophomore Skylar Martin.
Both Walker and Jones are similar to Tucker-Dorsey with their speed, allowing them to chase down running backs and fly around the field.
Tucker-Dorsey, who’s visited UCF and Texas during his time in the portal, is excited to see the younger linebackers step up for the Dukes this season.
“I don’t really think it’s going to be too much of a drop off,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It’s just going to come with reps. They’ve got to build that confidence, but that will come with experience. I think it’s important to really just let them get in there and get their feet wet.”
Tucker-Dorsey said both Jones and Walker have a good nose for the ball, similar to his own defensive play.
This season could also be a good time for the younger linebackers to gain experience since the Dukes will not be eligible to play in a bowl game or compete for the Sun Belt title, Tucker-Dorsey said.
“This is going to be a transition period where they can build that confidence, get those reps and then coming in next year when everything is a go, they can really turn the program up,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I’m really excited for both of those guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.