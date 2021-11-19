It’s a roster loaded with inexperience at the college level, but that doesn’t change the expectation.
Jenny Posey, a former Luray High School and Bridgewater College standout that is now in her fourth season as the women’s basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite, said her squad is eager to exceed expectations.
“From the time the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference] preview came out this season, our kids have just been super hungry to prove those people wrong,” Posey said. “That’s been really fun to be a part of and see. Even though they’re really young, they have a lot of confidence in themselves.”
There are only two returners for the Royals with significant college experience in seniors Constance Komara, a 5-foot-10 forward from Harrisonburg High School, and Chyna Roberts, a 5-foot-5 guard.
Komara is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game through EMU’s first four contests this season.
“She’s a great leader,” Posey said. “She’s been there for them. She knows how challenging this is. Having them be that hungry and having her guidance as well has really been huge for us.”
The guidance from Komara to her younger teammates will be pivotal to the Royals’ success.
EMU went 0-5 during a shortened season last year during the pandemic, but Posey said it is hard to consider that a real “college basketball experience.” Now, though, she said several players are getting one.
“It’s an adjustment for all of us,” Posey said. “We have a really young team. The sophomores have never gotten a true college basketball experience either. We’re taking this huge chunk of kids through their first year. That’s exhausting at times but it’s also been really fun. They’re such good kids and have been so appreciative of the small things. They’re very genuine, very grateful.”
Brii Redfearn, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard, has been a bright spot to start the season, averaging 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. 5-foot-9 guard Mya Hamlet, also a freshman, has also been impressive with a team-high 18 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field.
Freshman guard Savanna Crawford, a Riverheads alum, is the only other local on the EMU roster.
“Since I got here, we’ve talked about the desire to compete with fire,” Posey said. “For us, that means if you have kids that are really passionate on the court, they’re going to play as hard as they can every second they’re out there. With this being my fourth year here, I feel like we finally have those types of kids in our program. From top to bottom, we have kids that are going to do that daily.”
Trinity Price, a 5-foot-8 guard, and Adrianna Jacobs, a 5-foot-9 forward, are among the other freshmen expected to contribute in a big way for the Royals, who have 18 players in their first or second seasons.
For a group so young, Posey has said she’s been impressed with the maturity of her squad and the ability to hold each other accountable.
“We’ve even had times in practice where we can point out that we’re not at the level we need to be at,” Posey said. “That’s been really, really fun to be part of. These kids know when they’re not meeting the standards they want to meet and they have a constant desire to get there.”
As Posey has slowly tried to rebuild the EMU program, she said character has become as important to look for on the recruiting trail as a player's on-the-court ability is. Fortunately, she’s had success finding it.
“That’s been a big part of trying to rebuild here,” Posey said. “We knew we had to do it with not only the right type of talent, but the right type of kid, too. Being at EMU, we seem to always have kids that want to go into majors where they genuinely want to help people. That’s the kind of kid we attract at our school. That makes finding that type of kid for our program pretty easy. They want to help people and that carries over into everything they do on the court. They’re patient with each other, want to see each other succeed. Those are all things that are really, really big for us.”
The Royals have played four early-season games already this season and went .500 thus far.
And although, from the outside looking in, there aren’t any expectations for a young EMU squad, Posey insists that her team will continue to hold itself to a high standard.
“Every year, you talk about making the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference] tournament and competing for a championship,” Posey said. “It just takes the opportunity to get in and then it’s anyone’s ball game. With a young team, we talk a lot about making that tournament because, come February, I think we’ll be playing our best basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.