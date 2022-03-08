For years, J.D. McCurdy has watched as big-time talent has come through the Shenandoah Valley high school softball scene and went on to the college level.
There's been plenty of Division I talent over the years and even some D-II players mixed in there as well. But the Division III level, especially, has been a big-time landing spot for some of the area's top prep softball players recently.
"Well, I'll tell you that the first thing we do is look for the good local talent and try to recruit the best in our local area every single year, then we continue to move out into the state of Virginia, Pennsylvania and other places," said McCurdy, who is in his 19th season coaching at Eastern Mennonite University. "Ideally, though, we do like to get the best in the Valley that we can get.”
Sitting at a perfect 6-0 already this season with a number of games still remaining at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the local names are the ones coming up the biggest so far for a Royals team seeking a major turnaround this year.
Last season, EMU went just 3-23 and finished with one win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. With most of their lineup back, the addition of a key transfer in All-ODAC selection Samantha Hensley from Bridgewater and an influx of local freshmen on the roster, the Royals are a much-improved team this year.
“Obviously, the bats have been very good and we’ve been getting some strong outings from really young freshman pitchers," McCurdy said about the team winning six straight to open the year. "We’re a really young team, a rebuilding team. As long as we swing the bats, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”
Hensley, an East Rockingham graduate, was a big-time player for the rival Eagles last season, hitting .349 with 11 RBIs as a second-team All-ODAC selection. She led the team with 30 hits and finished with 11 doubles as a first baseman.
In the circle, EMU will lean on senior Emily Campbell (Broadway), who is the veteran of the group, along with Katelin Martin. Other young arms that could see time throwing are freshmen Grace Fravel (Broadway), Jessica McDonaldson (East Rockingham), Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) and Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood).
Campbell is already 2-0 this season with a 2.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts while Graham is 1-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 14 Ks. Fletcher, McDonaldson and Fravel all have one college win under their belts in the circle and ERAs of 7.00 or below.
“You have to be patient and let them develop," McCurdy said about his young squad. "They need that time to develop and we’re giving them that time.”
The Royals have been hot at the plate to start the season with Fletcher leading the way with a .619 average and eight RBIs. Bri Allen, a Fort Defiance graduate, is hitting .550 with four RBIs while Kendall Stettler (.444, five RBIs), Campbell (.412, six RBIs), Fravel (.563, seven RBIs), Erin Keith (.500, five RBIs, Sierra Lantz (.267, four RBIs), and Becca Boone (.429, six RBIs) have impressed.
Hensley, Allen, Campbell, Fravel, McDonaldson and Fletcher join Lantz (Broadway), Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) and Emerson Adkins (Spotswood) as former standout players from area high schools now suiting up for EMU this season.
The relationships those players built through competition against each other and time on the travel circuit together is now paying dividends for the Royals.
“A lot of these girls, most of them have played on the same travel team," McCurdy said. "They’ve played against each other in high school. They get along well, they’re cohesive. That part is something that is really beneficial to a coach.”
McCurdy certainly spends his time recruiting areas outside of the Shenandoah Valley, but he'd be silly not to take aim at some of the area's top players.
This year, the veteran Eastern Mennonite coach was able to land quite a few.
Now, he's hoping it helps the Royals surprise folks with a run in the ODAC.
“The bottom line is we want to compete and we want to win," McCurdy said. "Our ultimate goal is to win that conference championship. That’s the goal we’re shooting for. As long as we can get in there and compete and get some [wins] in the process, I think we’ll have an opportunity.”
