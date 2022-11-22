There's quite a bit of motivation for the Eastern Mennonite men's basketball team this season.
The Royals are off to a 1-2 start, dropping non-conference games to Lancaster Bible and Gettysburg with a win over Albright at the Carlyle Whitelow Invitational at Bridgewater College sandwiched in between.
Eastern Mennonite was picked to finish 11th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball preseason poll, however, something that EMU senior guard DaiJordan Brown said is the team’s motivation right now.
“We don’t really want to say a whole lot or do too much,” Brown said. “We’re just trying to set a culture, first and foremost, for the program. We’re trying to be the best student-athletes we can be. We just gotta go out there and show them that we’re not No. 11, and I guess it would be a huge wake-up call to the ODAC.”
Brown transferred to EMU from the University of Lynchburg last year and played in 23 games, averaging 4.2 points. He knew there might be feelings that he’s “playing over guys” having entered the team as a junior.
Yet, that wasn’t the case as he said everyone supported him and helped him be the best player he could be.
“I just think that’s the culture that we’re establishing here,” Brown said. “I’m going to help continue to build that culture with the freshmen [and] with anybody that’s here. I try to do the same thing, just be a mentor, just be a friend. I just tell them always ask questions.”
The Royals are a team on the younger side. Of the 19 players, only four are upperclassmen.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix believes said that’s a good thing because there’s potential for growth.
Last year, Felix felt they relied too much on graduate student point guard Tim Jones, who was a two-time All-ODAC player. Felix enters his fifth year as head coach and said the biggest difference than the previous four is adjusting to not having Jones on the court.
“Adjusting to that as the head coach is always tough,” Felix said. “So now, it’s creating that bond with our new point guards and trying to get them to get to the same level that I was with him. That takes time, so I would say that’s a big challenge this year.”
Sophomore guard Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite School alum, looks to pick up where he left off last year, when he played in all 24 games and averaged 31 minutes per game. He feels EMU’s defense was a “bright spark” in the first three games, which gives him high hopes for the season.
With one season under his belt, it provided Mahlong the confidence to be a more vocal teammate during games and practices and he's emerged as one of the team's leaders on, and off, the court this year.
“I’ve seen a lot, just playing in all the games last year,” Mahlong said. “I have a lot of confidence just from that.”
It can be difficult to gauge where a team’s strengths and weaknesses are early in the season. For Mahlong, though, he said he can already see where they’re good and bad in certain areas through the first few games.
He feels they’re a great shooting team and have good half-court defense, noting they’ve forced some shot-clock violations. He believes they can improve on their transition defense and avoid turnovers.
It’s still early in the year, however, and senior forward Mark Burkholder feels the team is still fitting into their roles. The Broadway native started in 23 games and averaged 28 minutes per game last year.
After being ranked 11th in the preseason poll, Burkholder said it’s adding fuel to the fire to prove it wrong.
“We didn’t look at it as a bad thing even though most of us weren’t happy where we landed,” Burkholder said. “I don’t think we’re too focused on that number specifically. … I think that’s just more motivation added.”
Burkholder believes the biggest challenge the Royals will face this year is their youth. He thinks the lack of experience will be an issue to start, but he also thinks they will overcome it.
“Once we start getting to games and people start getting a feel for what we want to accomplish as a team, I think we’ll get to the place where we want to be,” Burkholder said.
The Royals will look to prove the doubters wrong this season.
Felix said getting to the ODAC tournament is always a “base” for the season goals.
For this season, however, Felix is insisting his young team focus on one day at a time.
“With a younger team, I think it’s the day-to-day understanding of what needs to be done to be successful,” Felix said. “I think if we do that, then the other goals will take care of themselves. But it’s figuring those things out on a day-to-day basis and being consistent.”
