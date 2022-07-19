For the second time in his baseball career, Nick Zona was selected in the Major League Baseball Draft..
Zona, a middle infielder during his time at James Madison, was selected in the 20th round by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mechanicsville native, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks last season, was drafted in the 38th round by the New York Mets out of high school, but declined to sign a professional contract at the time.
Zona joins Chase DeLauter, who was drafted 16th overall by the Cleveland Guardians, as the lone draftees from JMU this year.
In four seasons with the Dukes, Zona hit .288 with 49 RBIs, including a .370 clip during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. This past spring, Zona made 49 appearances with the purple and gold, including 47 starts, hitting .295 with a pair of doubles, 12 RBIs and a career-high 18 walks.
Zona rode an eight-game hitting streak at the beginning of the season, including a three-hit game at Winthrop. As a sophomore, he logged the team’s longest hitting streak of the season with a 10-game streak in 2020.
Zona not only was a solid hitter, but he was also a defensive standout in the infield for the Dukes, logging a .946 fielding percentage during his four seasons in Harrisonburg.
If Zona signs with the Mariners — draft slot valued at $125,000 — he’ll join his father, Jeff, as professional baseball players in the family. Jeff Zona played in the Atlanta Braves organization in the late 1980s and is currently a scout for the Washington Nationals.
