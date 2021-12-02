Colonial Athletic Association Basketball Standings
MEN
Team;Conference;Overall
James Madison;0-0;6-2
Charleston;0-0;5-2
Delaware;0-0;5-3
Towson;0-0;4-3
Northeastern;0-0;4-4
Hofstra;0-0;4-4
Drexel;0-0;3-3
UNCW;0-0;3-4
Elon;0-0;2-6
William & Mary;0-0;1-7
Wednesday
Norfolk State 74, UNCW, 69
Hofstra 81, Princeton 77
Navy 75, William & Mary 56
Today
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware State, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Friday
Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Team;Conference;Overall
Delaware;0-0;6-1
Towson;0-0;6-1
Elon;0-0;5-1
Drexel;0-0;5-2
Northeastern;0-0;5-2
William & Mary;0-0;4-2
Hofstra;0-0;3-2
Charleston;0-0;3-3
James Madison;0-0;3-3
UNCW;0-0;2-5
Wednesday
Northeastern 53, Boston University 43
UNCW 55, Winthrop 48
Today
Delaware at Columbia, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7 p.m.
James Madison at George Washington, 7 p.m.
