Colonial Beach (0-3) at No. 2 Central (4-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Central last week: Central 21, Clarke County 14
Colonial Beach last week: Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6
Notes: Central running back Nazaiah Merit leads the team with 79 carries for 423 yards and five touchdowns. ... Jorge Guzman and Tyler Forbes have combined for 345 yards and six scores for the Falcons. ... Jake Boyce leads Central with four catches for 93 yards and two scores. ... Falcons quarterback Nick Barahona is 15-of-29 passing for 253 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... The is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. ... The Drifters enter tonight's game on a five-game losing streak. ... Colonial Beach has been outscored 123-29 this season. ... The Drifters are averaging just 9.3 points per game.
Prediction: Central 35, Colonial Beach 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.