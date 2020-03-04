When this college basketball season began, about the only thing folks around the Colonial Athletic Association agreed on was nobody knew quite what to expect.
Hofstra might take a step back with two-time CAA Player of the Year Justin Wright-Foreman off to the pros. William & Mary could really suffer from all those transfers leaving. James Madison looks like a real contender this season.
Whoops.
As the CAA Tournament is set to begin Saturday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, Hofstra and William & Mary own the top two seeds. JMU finished all alone at the bottom of the standings and the No. 10-seed Dukes open up Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. against seventh-seeded Elon.
Once against any of the teams in the top half of the conference seems like a reasonable bet to celebrate a championship Tuesday and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re going to go someplace where 10 teams are going to be thinking and talking about being 0-0 and everybody is going to be dreaming about cutting the nets down,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “That’s why this is so great. That’s why March Madness is the best happening in all of sports. How close all these teams are is just amazing. There’s a lot of good coaches and a lot of good teams. Whoever on Tuesday night climbs up that ladder will have three hard-fought, really tough wins.”
Hofstra enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season. But while the Pride has consistently been a CAA contender under Mihalich, they are searching for the first NCAA Tournament berth since 2001.
Led by red-hot guards Desure Buie and Eli Pemberton, Hofstra finished 14-4 in the CAA regular season. But Mihalich knows even getting to the title game won’t be easy even though falling short of the NCAA Tournament again would be a big letdown for the program.
“Our guys have willed their way to some tough wins, and I’m proud of them,” Mihalich said. “But now the real season starts. Ten coaches are hoping that there’s unfinished business and it applies to us. We’ve been there. We’ve been to the championship game and I know our guys are thinking about it.”
William & Mary, the No. 2 seed, is looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance with first-year head coach Dane Fischer. With the possibility of history being made relatively close to the Tribe’s Williamsburg campus, there’s a good chance a large crowd of W&M fans shows up to watch potential CAA Player of the Year Nathan Knight - averaging 20 points and 10.5 rebounds per game - try to carry the Tribe all the way to the championship.
But William & Mary won’t have the only fanbase set up to enjoy a more centralized location. Third-seeded Towson, which plays No. 6 Northeastern in the quarterfinals, is just a short drive away near Baltimore and the Tigers enter the tournament having won six of their past seven games.
“We’re just glad to have a few days off to try to get guys healthy,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “I was proud of our guys’ performance last weekend against two really talented teams. It’s been a great group to coach and they’ve played really good basketball since Jan. 3.”
College of Charleston, the No. 4 seed, and fifth-seeded Delaware also meet in the quarterfinal round in a pairing of teams both capable of making noise. Charleston claimed the CAA championship under coach Earl Grant in 2018 and the Cougars have Grant Riller, a multi-talented guard with NCAA Tournament experience.
While the move from the North Charleston Coliseum to Washington takes away the geographical advantage the Cougars enjoyed the past three years, Delaware is another team that may see more fans in the building this season.
The Blue Hens wound up in the No. 5 slot after tying with Charleston in the final standings. But Martin Ingelsby’s team has one of the deepest rosters in the league after putting together regular-season winning streaks of nine and seven games - so winning three games in three days doesn’t seem far fetched.
“I like where we are,” Ingelsby said. “We know we have a really big challenge against a good team on Sunday in the College of Charleston. We’re familiar with them, but we are going to continue to do what we do and we’re excited for the opportunity to compete for a championship on a big stage.”
As for JMU and the rest of the teams playing in the opening round on Saturday, the bottom four teams in the conference will have their work cut out. After Drexel and UNC Wilmington open the event Saturday afternoon, the Dukes will take on an Elon team that beat them by an average of 10 points in their first two meetings.
JMU coach Louis Rowe, winding down his fourth consecutive losing season at his alma mater, is hoping tournament play offers a fresh start.
“Obviously we had a really tough season with a lot of expectations and we haven’t lived up to those expectations,” Rowe said. “We have to be willing to fight and willing to compete and throw our hat in the ring on Saturday and see what we’re made of.”
