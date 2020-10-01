The nature of sports often demands athletes and coaches to figure out how to keep going no matter the obstacles. Yet the past seven months for teams at James Madison and other colleges have left them trying to reconcile that mentality with repeatedly being told sports were coming to a stop.
“We’ve had a lot of up-and-down moments,” JMU men’s soccer coach Paul Zazenski said. “That makes the days when we are able to train that much sweeter. There have been a lot of hard moments, but hopefully it makes us stronger and a more unified team because we went through it together.”
Over the past few months, Zazenski’s team has arrived on campus to begin preparing for a fall season, been told the fall season would be postponed until spring, began a new offseason workout program, then had that shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests within the athletic department before resuming drills as a team.
Men’s soccer is far from alone at JMU. After the school made the decision to delay fall sports nearly every team within the athletic department — men’s and women’s basketball and women’s tennis excluded — had their workouts put on pause as coronavirus cases surged with the general student body’s arrival in Harrisonburg.
The basketball teams, which didn’t have a positive test associated with either squad and essentially had the Convocation Center facility to themselves, pressed on and last month began full practices in preparation for the start of the season on Nov. 25.
Still, it’s been far from a normal routine for the basketball teams since the CAA women’s tournament was called off in March. Players missed out on spring workouts but returned in July for offseason drills before seeing the start of practices begin about a month earlier than normal.
It can take a toll on young athletes who have gotten accustomed to regimen.
“The NCAA gives us eight hours a week of basketball,” JMU men’s coach Mark Byington said. “So right now, Monday through Friday, we are practicing for an hour and 36 minutes per day. It’s kind of unusual, but that is what we are sticking with.”
Not only that, the basketball programs still have little idea just what their season is going to look like. Whether the Dukes will play a full slate of 27 games, not to mention when, where and if they will be in front of fans, are all questions that have yet to be answered.
“That’s the world I am in right now,” JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “I just can’t imagine everything stays regular. I’m driving my staff crazy, I know that. It’s just a constant up and down with scheduling and everything else,” O’Regan said. “I think there are just going to be constant changes. It’s an on-going thing.”
The Dukes are hoping further interruptions are limited, but at this point have some experience adjusting their plans as needed.
“It’s truly been a whirlwind,” Zazenski said. “It’s just uncharted waters in terms of knowing how to respond to a situation like COVID. So the last few months as a team we’ve tried to do the best that we can with the situation, no matter what the circumstances are. We’ve tried to keep our team connected even if it had to be through the internet.”
