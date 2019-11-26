For about 10 minutes Tuesday night at the Convocation Center, James Madison looked, just as it had the previous two games like a team poised to compete for the Colonial Athletic Association title.
Thirty minutes of game time later, lowly Coppin State was putting the finishing touches on a 94-78 blowout victory. An opportunity to build some program-establishing momentum instead prompted tough questions.
“I’m very positive and I know what this team is capable of,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “This was a performance we need to let sting. We need to feel it in practice. We need to yell at each other about it. We need to shine a light on this performance, but we’ll be ready to go.”
Matt Lewis finished with 28 points and Darius Banks added a career-high 24, but both were ice cold from the field in the second half as what was a 13-point JMU lead in the first half turned into complete dominance from Coppin State (3-5) in the second.
“As a team, there’s a standard, there’s things that after we got up 12, we didn’t go,” Rowe said. “But we have to stay consistently tough for 40 minutes. We’ve got to challenge ourselves to be that team.”
Banks continued to blister the nets to start, just as he had the previous two games, nailing four 3-pointers in the opening 12 minutes as JMU (4-3) opened up a 24-11 lead. But just as it looked like the Dukes might run Coppin State off the floor, the Eagles locked down for a stretch defensively and rallied to make it a 28-27 JMU lead late in the first half.
Banks, who had a then career-high 23 Saturday against New Hampshire, made six 3’s to score 20 points before halftime. But Coppin State’s Andrew Robinson was nearly as hot, making four first-half 3-pointers as JMU held onto a 46-42 lead at intermission.
But just as hot as the Dukes were from deep in the first half, they were as ice cold to start the second. JMU missed 15 consecutive 3-pointers in the second half and Coppin State took the lead then stretched it to 78-65 with less than six minutes to go.
“This team took it to us from start to finish,” Rowe said. “Our approach can’t be to outscore guys. We have to take pride in our defense and we have to be tougher for 40 minutes. We have to demand that of each other. We started the game and we got comfortable against a team that’s not going to quit.”
While JMU couldn't get much to fall, Robinson and his brother Aaron continued to hit shots from far beyond the arc. Aaron Robinson finished with a team-high 20 points on 6 of 10 from 3-point range while Andrew Robinson had 18 and 11 rebounds.
“They were taking the shots we wanted them to take,” Banks said. “They just kept making them. Honestly, I think you just keep making them shoot that shot hoping they won’t fall the next time. I guess we just be more aggressive on defense.”
The Eagles, a 27-percent 3-point shooting team coming into the night, made 13 of 34 from deep and outscored JMU by 20 points in the second half and won a Division I road non-conference game for just the second time since Dec., 2013.
Even with the Thanksgiving holiday looming, the Dukes don’t have much time to dwell on it with East Carolina visiting the Convocation Center on Saturday.
“We just have to put it behind us,” Lewis said. “It’s just time to flip the page.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.