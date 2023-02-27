It was the type of season that those in the school’s community only dreamed of.
Last year, Cornerstone Christian School began slowly adding grades 9-12 to their school’s curriculum and building a private school athletic program.
That process is expected to take time, as the school had no experience competing in high school sports and needed to find coaches, facilities to use, equipment, clock operators, and even players before they could get things going.
But this season, the CCS JV girls basketball team — a varsity program hasn’t been established yet — proved that it may not take long to find athletic success.
The Cougars finished 11-7 overall, including a perfect 8-0 in conference play. Their non-conference losses on the schedule came against varsity homeschooled programs.
Cornerstone closed the season with wins in five of its last six, including a 38-9 rout of Westover Christian in Danville on Feb. 9, earning the title of Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state champion for the JV girls basketball division this year.
What made it even more impressive was that the Cougars did it with two seventh-graders and an eighth-grader, along with a pair of sophomores, in the starting lineup.
Brian Dinkle, a former hoops standout for Blue Ridge Christian School before graduating in 1998, served as the head coach for the CCS program and is playing a pivotal role in building the school’s athletic program alongside athletic director Doug Yoder.
So far, Cornerstone appears on the right path, with the school also winning the VACA state championship in the JV division of girls volleyball this past fall. Next year, the school plans to expand that program and field a varsity team for the first time. Former Broadway head volleyball coach Emily Thomas leads the CCS volleyball program.
