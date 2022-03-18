Stuarts Draft scored twice in the top of the seventh inning Friday night at Broadway to secure a 6-4 victory in high school softball action.
Allison Brooks went 1-for-4 with a single for the Cougars and also drew an RBI walk in the seventh that proved to be the game winner. Kenzie Tillman went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Stuarts Draft at the plate and also picked up the win in the pitchers’ circle.
Grace Martin also had two hits and drove in a run for the Cougars.
Serenity King had a home run for Broadway while Jasmine Gett, Leah Sauder and Jacklyn Williams all added doubles for the Gobblers, but six errors in the field did Broadway in.
In other area high school sports action:
Baseball
Rockbridge County 13, Staunton 1: Tucker Entsminger allowed two hits and struck out seven in four innings on the mound for Rockbridge, which cruised past Staunton. Clay Irvine and Derek Smith each went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Wildcats.
Troy Tover went 2-for-3 to lead the Storm at the plate in the losing effort.
Riverheads 17, Luray 3: Ryan Farris went 2-for-4, drove in five runs and scored three times for Riverheads in a five inning victory. Farris had a home run while Aiden Miller had a double and a triple for the Gladiators.
Jacob Shenk and Cameron Weaver each had home runs for Luray.
Softball
Buffalo Gap 12, Mountain View 0: Abby Michael went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI while Caroline Alger pitched a shutout for Buffalo Gap. The Bison’s bat came alive with a four-run fourth inning to break the game open.
Jasmine Harris added a home run for Gap.
Boys Soccer
Fort Defiance 8, Alleghany 3: Luke Alger had a hat trick to lead Fort Defiance to a season-opening victory on the road Thursday. Will Brooks and Wyatt Herman added had a pair of goals for the Indians.
Turner Ashby 0, William Monroe 0: Omar Celestino Calixto recorded three saves to preserve a shutout and allow the Black Knights to escape with a draw.
Fluvanna 3, Broadway 0: John Fravel had four saves for Broadway, but the Gobblers fell to Fluvanna County.
Girls Soccer
Fort Defiance 5, Central Woodstock 0: Ellie Cook had four goals, three of them assisted by Adriana Shields as Fort Defiance cruised to victory. Kyra Wright also added a goal for the Indians.
