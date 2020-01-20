TOWSON, Md. — Of all the players on the James Madison roster, Darius Banks isn't the one you would expect to explode.
Banks, a junior guard and the Dukes’ second-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, comes across as almost shy off the court. Quiet and humble when given a compliment, he's also measured and thoughtful when asked tough questions after a loss.
But Saturday against Towson, as the Tigers were sending JMU to its fourth consecutive loss and sixth in seven Colonial Athletic Association games, something fanned the flames of emotion deep inside Banks.
“I was angry,” Banks said. “It started with me on defense. I had back-to-back steals. It just felt like there were things I could do for my team to try to get us back in the game.”
Banks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half. He also added eight rebounds and four steals and almost single-handedly carried the Dukes from 21 down to within five points with a few minutes to go.
After big plays, a steal or a 3-pointer, he'd snap at the Tigers' bench - or his own. JMU didn't complete the comeback, but the outburst from Banks was a display of energy the Dukes haven't shown enough of in recent weeks.
“I think he was upset,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “You’d have to ask him, but I do think there was a fire lit in him a little bit. There was a certain point in the game where maybe we said we’re going to move bodies and not just move the ball side-to-side. But we need him to be locked in like that all the time.”
Everyone around the JMU program expected better at this point than 8-10 overall and 1-6 in the CAA.
February is approaching and time for turning points in the narrative is running short. The Dukes play Thursday at first-place William & Mary (14-6, 6-1 in the CAA) and then Saturday at Elon, now at 5-15, 1-6.
The Dukes need the fire shown by one of their more mellow personalities to be it. Speculation about Rowe’s future with his alma mater is on the rise. Rowe and Banks are both originally from St. Petersburg, Fla., and Banks has known his coach longer than any other JMU player.
Since blowing a 14-point lead to reigning CAA regular-season champion Hofstra in the conference opener, the Dukes have played lackadaisical more often than not. It’s no secret questions over the past year about Rowe’s job security have bothered Banks. Perhaps that fueled the uncharacteristic show of emotion.
“He sat me down when we were down 21,” Banks said. “I just felt like I had to help my team come back somehow. It’s all about effort at this point, with everybody. Everybody has to have the same effort, the same discipline. We have to go out there and have the same mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.