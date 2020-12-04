The Commonwealth of Virginia, home to the reigning NCAA champion Virginia Cavaliers and three teams currently in the AP Top 25, has established itself as one of the best states for college basketball.
But for the past eight years it hasn’t been a spot for March Madness. There hasn’t been a men’s NCAA Tournament game played within Virginia’s borders since 1996. Twelve states have never hosted an NCAA Tournament game, among them all but Nevada and Mississippi ranking in the bottom 10 of the U.S. in population. Of the states that have previously been home to the NCAA Tournament, only Maryland and West Virginia have had a longer drought than Virginia.
The NCAA has gone to Washington DC seven times since 1998, most recently in 2019.
Virginia -- with the exception of the MEAC Tournament in Norfolk -- has also mostly been left out of the conference postseason landscape since the CAA Tournament left Richmond in 2014.
That all could change in a major way if a proposed development in suburban Richmond goes forward. Henrico County announced on Tuesday a plan for a $2.3 billion development to be anchored by a 17,000-seat arena.
Since 2002, the state has seen fancy new arenas open up on multiple campuses, including Old Dominion, Virginia, Liberty and James Madison. But the Hampton Roads and Richmond metro areas have suffered roadblock after roadblock in attempts to build large municipal venues to replace aging buildings such as the Richmond Coliseum and Norfolk Scope.
If Henrico comes through with the project it would provide an ideal location in Virginia for bids to host the NCAA Tournament and perhaps multiple conference tournaments. The development is proposed for the area of Parham Road where I-95 and I-295 merge. That would place an arena literally down the street from the Colonial Athletic Association offices.
The CAA had a long history of making its conference tournament a big event in Virginia. The CAA played its tournament in the state for the first 33 years of its existence, but hasn’t returned since 2013 when JMU won the league title inside the Richmond Coliseum.
The CAA Tournament is scheduled to be played at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington DC each of the next two seasons.
The Atlantic 10 is another conference headquartered within Virginia with offices in Newport News, but the A-10 has never played a conference tournament in the state. The Atlantic 10 Tourney is booked for Brooklyn in 2021, 2023 and 2024 with a stop at Capital One Arena in Washington’s Gallery Place neighborhood in 2022.
The ACC, which will hold its tournament in Washington in 2021, Brooklyn in 2022 and Greensboro, N.C., in 2023, has also never played its postseason event in Virginia despite U.Va. being a member since the league’s first year in 1953.
MONARCHS REIGN
Old Dominion (2-1) got the better of cross-town foe Norfolk State, using a late 9-0 run Wednesday night to pull away from a shorthanded Spartans team and win 80-66. Norfolk State (2-1) played without preseason All-MEAC guard Joe Bryant Jr. and Central Connecticut State transfer Kashaun Hicks, who averaged 12.5 points in victories against Radford and JMU.
It was a solid win for the Monarchs after days of discussion from the head coaches -- ODU’s Jeff Jones and NSU’s Robert Jones, no relation -- leading up to the latest installment of the would-be rivalry.
The Monarchs made the four mile trek to play at Norfolk State for the first time in 52 years, but Jeff Jones has repeatedly stated he doesn’t think his team should be under any obligation to play Norfolk State on an annual basis, something NSU supporters have long pushed for.
ODU and NSU have played 20 times in their history and the series was renewed after a 14-year break when the Spartans visited ODU during the 2015-16 season. The teams played again in 2017-18 at the Scope in downtown Norfolk with ODU winning both games. Norfolk State is scheduled to visit ODU again during the 2022-23 campaign.
Much of the build up to the game centered on the Monarchs refusing to schedule an annual home-and-home series.
"Norfolk State has a quality program and all this stuff going back and forth, let me just say I just I respect them,” Jeff Jones told ODUSports.com after his team’s victory. “They are a good team and we obviously got a chance to beat a good team. But I will say our guys obviously read. They're on social media, and so they were aware of a lot of what was said. I'd say without a doubt they were excited to come in here and play.”
The game was played in front of 250 spectators per state COVID-19 regulations.
Robert Jones tweeted Thursday morning: “After a restless night, I want to thank Spartan Nation for all the support last night. We wish we would have been 100% healthy and not without two leading scorers to give you the win you deserve after 52! We will get healthier and keep building for a magical run!! Respect to ODU.”
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (4-0)
The Hokies struggled a bit more than expected Thursday against VMI, but still have a perfect record and arguably the most impressive win of anybody in the nation having topped Villanova in Connecticut.
2. RICHMOND (2-0)
The Spiders activities are paused and they will miss a couple of challenging games against Charleston and Furman, but Chris Mooney’s team already beat Kentucky and could be back in time for another shot at a Top 25 road win with West Virginia on the slate for Dec. 13.
3. VIRGINIA (2-1)
After an upset loss to San Francisco, the Cavaliers, who were scheduled to take on Kent State Friday night, blasted Saint Francis and looked more like a vintage Tony Bennett team in doing so.
4. LIBERTY (3-2)
The Flames also picked up a victory against Saint Francis after dismantling a pair of SEC teams early in the season. Diminutive guard Darius McGhee could lead Liberty to another Atlantic Sun title in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season.
5. VCU (2-2)
The buzzer-beater loss at Penn State was a heartbreaker, but even with a pair of Power 5 losses early on, the Rams have competed well and look more than capable of giving teams fits in the Atlantic 10.
WORTH MENTIONING, HAMPTON: The Pirates earned a shoutout by heading up to Washington and taking down a solid A-10 opponent in George Washington. It looked like it might be a bit of a down year for the Big South as a whole, but Hampton and Winthrop each picked up quality early non-conference wins.
