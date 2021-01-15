Virginia Tech coach Mike Young got right to the bottom line Tuesday night following his team’s victory against Duke at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
“Let’s not beat around the bush,” Young said, “we’ve got a pretty good team.”
In the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Hokies might not be alone. Virginia Tech has the most impressive resume among teams in the state with three victories already against ranked teams. But mid-way through January several more have legitimate NCAA Tournament aspirations.
As of Friday afternoon, eight teams from Virginia were within a game and a half of first place in their respective conferences. A ninth, JMU, could technically join them with a victory at Towson on Saturday. It should be noted, though, the Dukes have yet to play a game in Colonial Athletic Association play. While a 1-0 record would technically have JMU tied for first in a league that will decide seeding based on winning percentage, but still a long way from hanging any kind of banner.
But plenty of others are well into conference play and legitimate contenders for the conference title, even after some struggled in non-conference play. Radford is 7-1 in the Big South and just 1.5 games behind unbeaten Winthrop. Liberty is tied atop the Atlantic Sun, Old Dominion leads the Conference USA East Division, Norfolk State is just a game back in the MEAC.
At this point, any or all of the aforementioned teams winning their conference tournaments would hardly be a shocker. But therein lies the rub, most of the teams in the state will have to do just that to make it to the Big Dance.
Virginia Tech sits a half game behind rival Virginia in the ACC standings. Winning the regular season title and securing the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament would be nice for either of them, but with both sitting in the AP Top 25 the Hokies and Cavaliers are likely in position to pick up at-large bids out of a Power 5 conference.
It gets a little dicier in the Atlantic 10, where Richmond and VCU are among four teams tied at the top. Many years, the A-10 could count on earning multiple bids and finishing anywhere near the top would at least have a team in the NCAA Tournament conversation.
But in a season in which scheduling was tough and many games wound up postponed or canceled, the Atlantic 10 simply didn’t pick up a lot of quality wins in non-conference play. Dayton is down and Saint Louis is the only A-10 team currently ranked in the Top 25, meaning it could be tough for both teams from Virginia’s capital city to make the NCAA field.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (10-2, 4-1 ACC)
When a program hires a new coach and beats legendary coaches Mike Krzyzewski, Tom Izzo, Jay Wright, Roy Williams and Jim Boeheim in less than two seasons, it’s a sign things are going well. Basketball insiders expected Mike Young to steady the ship at Virginia Tech, but few thought he’d make the Hokies one of the ACC’s top teams so quickly.
2. VIRGINIA (8-2, 4-0 ACC)
The Cavaliers could make a case they belong in the top spot this weekend. Virginia hits the road Saturday to play No. 12 Clemson. If the Cavs pick up their fifth consecutive victory it would finally give them a signature win after a relatively tough start to the season. Plenty of opportunities await in the ACC, but this is a big one.
3. VCU (10-3, 3-1 A-10)
The Rams bounced back from a loss to Rhode Island and took care of host George Washington this week. VCU has been up and down a bit in recent weeks, but when up the Rams appear capable of beating just about anyone. Tougher games in the A-10 await.
4. RICHMOND (9-3, 3-1 A-10)
It gets tougher for the Spiders to gain momentum as they put the program on pause thanks to COVID-19 protocols. Richmond had rebounded well from its first A-10 loss to take down Rhode Island and George Mason before the setback, but it will be interesting to see if there is rust when it returns to action.
5. LIBERTY (11-4, 3-1 ASUN)
The Flames were scheduled to open a weekend back-to-back series with Stetson on Friday night, the first of four straight road games that could be key toward an Atlantic Sun title run because the Flames are tough to beat in Lynchburg. Liberty has won 31 straight home games dating back to 2019.
WORTH MENTIONING, RADFORD: The Highlanders had to go on pause for COVID-19 reasons, but were on a roll before that. Radford (8-6, 7-1 Big South) had won four straight before this weekend’s games against Gardner Webb were postponed. If Mike Jones’ team can keep on track it seems to be heading toward a big showdown at home against Winthrop in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.