Standing in a nearly empty Spotswood High School cafeteria just outside the gym, Chris Dodson smiled as his players walked toward the home locker room to prepare for the first practice of the 2020-21 high school basketball season.
Those first-day jitters are a bit different this year with Rockingham County, along with a large number of other school districts around Virginia, holding off on starting games until the number of COVID-19 cases begin to drop in their region.
“It feels like the first day with a great big cloud over top of it,” Dodson said. “You don’t know what the weather is going to be like on the first day and whether you can go outside or inside. There’s just a giant cloud hanging over top of us.”
The Trailblazers were one of four schools to begin tryouts on Monday in Rockingham County, joining Broadway, East Rockingham and Turner Ashby. Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced last week schools could begin practice on Monday as planned under the Virginia High School League’s “Championship +1” model for the 2020-21 school year, but said teams could not have full-contact practice or begin games until the county dropped back to orange on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“I feel like I’ve been through an entire season of games, mentally, right now,” East Rockingham boys basketball coach Carey Keyes said. “We have to dig in and make the best of it. Our first topic of discussion is to talk and play with energy. We have to be excited to be here and be thankful for every day that we get together. A few months ago, we weren’t sure we’d be here right now. We’re taking it day by day and trying to make the most of it.”
Making the most of the situation is perhaps the most important topic that coaches preached on Monday. While Harrisonburg City Schools have already said it’s “unlikely” they field any teams for the winter season and several other school districts have cancelled the winter sports season entirely, Rockingham County schools do still have hope.
“It feels different because we just don’t know what is going to happen,” Eagles 6-foot-8 standout wing Tyler Nickel said. “We just have to stay ready because regardless of what happens, we could be playing at any time. We just have to stay ready for when the time comes. It’s weird, but we’re just trying to do what we can.”
Both the East Rock boys and the Spotswood girls enter the 2020-21 season with lofty expectations once again.
The Eagles are coming off a run to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals, where they fell to eventual state champion John Marshall. The Trailblazers, meanwhile, have won back-to-back Class 3 state championships and are seeking a third.
“You have to understand the blessings you have, the opportunity you have,” Dodson said. “We always say that championships aren’t won during the season. They’re won when no one is watching. What we do between now and when we play is going to determine whether we win three [state championships] in a row or not. It’s really up to us.”
Spotswood faces a tall task in replacing key seniors from last year’s squad in Stephanie Ouderkirk, Lexi Bennington-Horton, Madisyn Forloines and MacKenzie Freeze. Ouderkirk is now at James Madison. Dodson said he’s anxious to see who steps up.
“That’s the biggest question coming into this year,” Dodson said. “Who is going to be that person? MacKenzie Freeze was as good of a leader as we’ve had here. She gave you every trait you could have ever wanted as a leader. Filling that void is going to be the hardest. … You can talk leadership all you want. Some kids are just a natural at it.”
Kayci Carrier received praise from Dodson for her willingness to take on more of a leadership role this offseason and the coach said her maturity has helped the game slow down on the court as well. Abby Branner is an experienced senior that has played in plenty of big moments over the years and Zoli Khalil could be the next standout for SHS.
“We can actually practice now, have an actual practice and play against each other,” said Khalil, a 6-foot guard that played a key role last year. “We’re still excited, even though it’s under different circumstances. It’s important to set the tone because if we don’t, Dodson definitely will. We have to show them how a practice goes here at Spotswood.”
There are similar expectations placed upon players at East Rockingham, where the Eagles have become one of the top teams in Class 2 after back-to-back trips to the state tournament. Led by Nickel, a four-star recruit with a large number of Division I offers, East Rockingham looks poised to make a similar run once again this season.
“All of us are ready to go,” Nickel said. “Everyone has been getting it in. I don’t think we’ll have to do too much to get these guys up. It’s mentally draining and you start to lose hope, but we just have to keep our heads up. If we’re able to play, we have to show that we’re mentally tougher. … I love this group. These guys are one of the hardest-working groups we’ve had over an offseason since I’ve been here. We have guys stepping up. When you put in the work like we do every year during the offseason, you don’t have a down year.”
Cooper Keyes, the son of Carey Keyes, said the excitement level for the first day of practice wasn’t toned down.
In fact, despite the uncertainty around the season right now, he praised his teammates for staying focused.
“The excitement has been there all year,” Cooper Keyes said. “We’re really excited to play. It doesn’t matter if we have zero fans or 1,000 fans, we just want to play. Our goal is to win a state championship. We’re going to do everything we can every day in practice to reach that.”
The opportunity for coaches to get back in the gym and officially start the 2020-21 school year was something they didn’t want to take for granted, Dodson said, especially with so many other programs around the state shut down.
“It’s the first day in the gym, a whole new year,” Dodson said. “It’s a chance to finally put it back together. As a coach, one of the most fun parts about it is refilling those roles, seeing people leave and seeing people step up.”
If teams are ever allowed to fully return and start playing games, Nickel said he has no doubt East Rock will be ready.
“It’s going to be great to be back in my element with my guys,” Nickel said. “I haven’t really had that this year. I’m ready whenever we can get this thing going.”
The first-day jitters for practice were finally back, Keyes said, albeit under much different circumstances than ever before.
And now, the East Rockingham coach is just hoping the dark clouds currently hanging above teams around Rockingham County will blow away and game-day nerves will return again someday soon.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Keyes said. “It’s been five months of just grinding. We really focused on getting stronger and focused on our skills. … If we can just get that opportunity to show our growth, I’ll be very excited.”
