BROADWAY – The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks are bound for the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series.
On Wednesday, the Diamondbacks scored twice in the seventh and three times in the eighth to separate from defending league champion Broadway en route to a 10-3 win over the Bruins to clinch the best-of-five semifinals clash in Game 4 at Broadway High School.
Stuarts Draft’s Bob Funk, of West Virginia Tech, was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs to lead the Diamondbacks’ offensive attack, which tallied 15 hits in the victory. Zach Roberts, an Eastern Mennonite University alum, added two hits, a pair of RBIs and two runs for Draft.
That was plenty of offense for Diamondbacks pitcher Parker Heinemann, who tossed all nine innings and struck out 12 for a complete-game victory.
The Bruins made four errors in the season-ending loss.
Stuarts Draft advances to face New Market, which finished off a sweep of Bridgewater on Tuesday, for the RCBL crown.
In other local sports on Wednesday:
Freshman Leads TA Golf Past HHS
It was a strong debut for Turner Ashby freshman Ryan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson earned low-medalist honors with a one-under-par 35 to lead Turner Ashby (164) golf to a win over rival Harrisonburg (199) in a season-opening Valley District nine-hole match at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
Ryan Simpson shot an even-par 36 for the Knights while Shane Redifer finished with a 39. Easton Crockett (54) and Olivia Fulk (55) were also strong for TA.
For the Blue Streaks, junior Toby Corriston (43) led the way while teammates Dylan Thompson (45) and Landon Hampton (50) were also key contributors.
SHS Finishes Second At 29-Team Event
Spotswood finished with an impressive team score of 466 to place second overall in an absolutely loaded 29-team field at the 21st Annual Curly Licklider Memorial Golf Tournament at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Stone Bridge’s Will Layton was low medalist on the day after shooting a remarkable five-under-par 67.
Loudon County (444) won the team title while Western Albemarle (467) was third, Kettle Run (475) was fourth and Heritage-Lynchburg (480) finished fifth.
The Trailblazers were led by Ryan Asfa (72), Carter Adkins (74) and Ben Edwards (76). Jackson Baugher (80), Nate Sherwood (81) and Andrew Baugher (83) rounded out the top six scorers for Spotswood.
Agyei-Obese Named To Watch List
James Madison fifth-year senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese was named to the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list by the organization on Wednesday.
Agyei-Obese is one of 35 offensive players across the country on the list. He enters his final season with 2,374 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns for his career.
Dukes Soccer In Top 25James Madison men’s soccer begins its new campaign at No. 21 nationally, according to the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll released on Wednesday.
The Dukes won the Colonial Athletic Association crown this past spring before falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Central Florida. Defending national champion Marshall topped the poll, earning 22 of 24 first-place votes.
JMU opens its season at home against No. 1 Marshall on Aug. 26.
