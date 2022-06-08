Sitting in first place with a 4-1 record, the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks have a veteran lineup with Rockingham County Baseball League playoff experience.
Now they are hoping pitching depth holds up to make a run at the championship in August.
“Most of our team is returners,” Diamondbacks coach Les Sandridge said. “We have some pitching that’s hopefully going to come around that we can get through the season with. We’ll see how that goes as we try to work some of those guys in this week. We’ve got a doubleheader on Saturday, so we’re going to need to use some guys on Saturday and we’ll see what we’re made of then.”
Stuarts Draft has won four games in a row, but has scored at least 11 runs in each victory without putting the pitching staff to the test. Sandridge said Trevor Vernon, who has an ERA of 3.97 in 11 innings this season, is among the arms he can count on this early in the season. Veteran Trever Mitchell is another the Diamondbacks will look to give them solid innings.
“Trevor Vernon’s held up both times he’s been used,” Sandridge said. “I’m looking forward to being able to continue to use him and him being strong. He’s been the biggest one.”
The Diamondbacks are hoping pitching gives them a chance at the club’s first RCBL title since 2016, Sandridge’s first year as the team’s manager. Of course, if Stuarts Draft continues to produce runs like it has, it could allow the pitching staff some time to gel as the summer goes along.
Tyler Wilcher returns as one of the longest-tenured players in the league and others including Will Hass, Terrell Thompson, Holden Sandridge, Zach Roberts and Noah Canterberry are among the big bats who helped the Diamondbacks return to the postseason a year ago. They, and others, should highlight the order at different times throughout the summer.
First baseman Jack Pausic is off to a scorching start, hitting .533 with three home runs in four games.
“I don’t have to worry about how to make a lineup,” Sandridge said with a laugh. “I show up, my lineup is basically done. You can tweak it a little bit, but when I first took the team I kind of rolled into the same situation. We had seven guys and it didn’t matter where they played, they were the guys. We ended up winning the championship. It’s taken a few years to get built back up to that, but this could be the same kind of dream season I had in ‘16.”
Additionally, Stuarts Draft picked up some young players to add depth. Laken Tignor and Caden Richter, who each played at Miller School this spring, are off to good starts with each homering early in the season. Riverheads product Ryan Farris could also get some important at-bats.
The Diamondbacks return to action Saturday with a doubleheader at New Market.
