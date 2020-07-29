Teams in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference won’t compete in games until the start of 2021, but even during the COVID-19 pandemic recruiting never stops.
When coronavirus first swept the United States in the spring, the NCAA almost immediately put an end to in-person recruiting at the Division I level. But as we move toward fall with the virus far from eradicated, many of the Division I conferences and teams are preparing to begin playing football, soccer, volleyball and other sports in about a month.
Division III is on almost the opposite path. The ODAC, like all but four Division III conferences thus far, made the decision to delay fall sports and won’t begin competition until Jan. 1 at the earliest. But D-III programs are allowed to host recruits on campus, which is something many have done.
“That’s really one thing we can do,” Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball coach Melvin Felix said. “There aren’t a lot of events we can go out to and we do the Zoom calls, texting and phone calls. That seems to be the norm right now, but getting kids on campus is a little bit more. It’s given some families the opportunity to step out of their homes, even if it is just for a few hours.”
As the NCAA adjusted its rulebook on the fly, there were some reasons for different standards in each division. While many Division I programs have the resources to regularly test athletes on campus in preparation for practices and games, recruiting for sports such as basketball and football can be a nationwide free-for-all with prospects and coaches criss-crossing the nation to attend huge showcase events.
Division III programs have for the most part found it impossible to afford testing protocol, a major reason seasons have been delayed. But an on-campus recruiting visit at that level is a relatively low key affair, with many athletes coming from within a short drive.
Smaller campuses can also make it easier to tour in a socially distant manner.
“We’re following the protocols,” Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark said. “I see some things on social media with people doing it differently, but we follow the protocols with masks and keeping distance in place.”
The late summer and early fall can be a busy time for visits for some programs, but not all. Bridgewater men’s basketball coach Steven Enright said with an underclassmen-heavy roster he’s not rushing the recruiting process this year.
“We haven’t had many on campus for 2021 for men’s basketball, but I know other sports at Bridgewater have,” Enright said. “Our calendar is just a little bit different. We’ll probably see more kids looking to take visits in August and September, but the way our roster is structured I won’t need a huge class in 2021 anyway, so we are pretty selective right now.”
Even masked up, getting high school players on campus adds a small bit of normalcy during a time when small-college sports are anything but normal.
“At times it feels a little awkward,” Felix said. “But to me it is better to have at least have that than to have nothing at all. The visits are another thing we’ve had to adjust, but I think EMU has done a really good job of planning the visits and the interactions and following all the regulations the right way.”
