Two quick scores to open the second half was all that John Handley needed to pull away for a blowout 38-6 win over Harrisonburg on Friday night.
Leading 10-0 at the break, the Judges quickly went to work in the third period on a beautiful evening at Dr. Walter F. Green III Field. Handley marched 71 yards and scored on senior Stephen Daley's 26-yard run to make it 17-0. After the kickoff, senior Nas Nix came up with an interception and returned it to the Blue Streak 13. Senior wide receiver Jacob Duffy then hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Davion Butler and the Judges took a commanding 24-0 lead with 10:30 to play in the third.
An Emerson Fusco 6-yard score made it 31-0 after three.
"The kids played great in the first half, they truly did but we self destructed in the third quarter," first-year Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said. Both teams battled throughout the first half.
After trading punts to start the contest, the Judges started their second possession at the Blue Streaks' 38 with 6:26 left in the first period. Handley's Izayah Arnoux converted a fourth-and-2 with a 2-yard run that gave the Judges a first down at the Harrisonburg 27. On third-and-13 at the 30, sophomore wideout Christian Metzger made a great catch from Butler for a score and the Judges were on the board with a 7-0 lead at 3:20 of the first.
Daley, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound running back and defensive end wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball all night.
His back-to-back sacks of nine and 11 yards had the Blue Streaks backed up to their own 4 on their next possession. Handley took over at the Harrisonburg 45 with less than a minute left in the first. Aaron Lee had a 17-yard run to the Blue Streak 18. Bryce Pollak attempted a 40-yard field goal, but the Harrisonburg defensive line got through to halt the threat.
Harrisonburg then turned the ball over on downs and the Judges took over at their own 37 with 6:00 left in the half. An offsides call against the Blue Streaks gave the Judges a first down. Daley rumbled for 30 yards on a carry to the Blue Streak 14. Pollak then nailed a 32-yard field goal to complete the first half scoring and provide Handley a 10-0 lead.
"We made a few adjustments at the half," Handley coach Dan Jones, in his fourth year as the head coach and 29th on the Judges' staff, said. "The past two scores don't indicate how good Harrisonburg is. They play sound defense and we were fortunate to hem that quarterback [Keenan Glago] in and not let him get loose."
Daley paced the Handley offense with 13 carries for 87 yards and a score.
"Stephen Daley can do do just about anything and we try to let him do everything, too," Jones said of his star player, who has committed to Kent State after receiving a handful of Division I scholarship offers.
Glago led the Blue Streaks' offense with nine carries for 52 yards while junior Kristopher Walker-Rodriguez had four catches for 34 yards. Aaron McAfee Jr. scored Harrisonburg's touchdown on a 2-yard run late in the fourth period.
"We are making strides. The kids will show up to work at practice tomorrow and we'll figure it out," Gillenwater said.
The Streaks (0-2) will be on the road next week at Millbrook. The Pioneers are coached by Josh Haymore, who played for Gillenwater at JMU and was a college teammate of several of the Blue Streak assistant coaches. The Judges (2-0) will host Spotswood on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Box Score
John Handley 7 3 21 7 - 38
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 6 - 6
First Quarter
JHHS - Christian Metzger 30 pass from Butler Pollak kick 3:20
Second Quarter
JHHS - Bryce Pollak 32 field goal 1:36
Third Quarter
JHHS - Stephen Daley 26 run Pollak kick 10:01
JHHS - Jacob Duffy 7 pass from Butler Pollak kick 8:30
JHHS - Emerson Fusco 6 run Pollak kick 5:21
Fourth Quarter
JHHS - Aaron Lee 15 run Pollak kick 11:30
HHS - Aaron McAfee, Jr. 2 run run failed 4:38
