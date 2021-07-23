The Founding Fathers will be back, and AJ Davis has every intention of standing with them next year.
Made up mostly of former James Madison players, The Founding Fathers made an impression last weekend in their debut at The Basketball Tournament, a popular $1 million event broadcast on ESPN each summer. The Dukes alumni team nearly knocked off top-seeded Sideline Cancer in the first round while Davis’ inspirational story was one of the TBT’s most prominent narratives.
Davis, who averaged 14 points per game over two seasons at JMU from 2011-13, had both legs amputated and spent a week in a medically induced coma this spring after he was struck by a car in Columbus, Ohio.
Once a tremendously athletic guard who was still playing professionally for a minor league team in Ohio, Davis was driving with his young daughter when they spotted a homeless man along the side of the road. Davis had picked up groceries earlier and pulled over to share some food. As he looked in his trunk another driver slammed into the back of the car, trapping Davis between the vehicles.
Once he was released from the hospital Davis made it a point to get to Charleston, W.V., and join The Founding Fathers. After nailing 3-pointers seated in his wheelchair during warmups, Davis was in the starting lineup. After the opening tip he left the court to an ovation and congratulations from players on both The Founding Fathers and Sideline Cancer, which has advanced to the TBT quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Playing in purple jerseys with a patch that read “AJ” on the chest, The Founding Fathers came within a basket of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in TBT history.
“All our guys were great, and we love each other,” Founding Fathers coach Kevin Alright said. “But AJ is one of the most loved on the team and we knew AJ could light a fire under them.”
The Founding Fathers likely would have never played a Tournament game if not for Davis.
After four previous attempts to get a JMU team in The Tournament, general manager Joe Kuykendall and Albright agreed to try again this season with the idea of reuniting a large chunk of the 2013 Colonial Athletic Association championship team. That group topped Long Island in the First Four and remains the last CAA team to win an NCAA Tournament game.
Davis was a standout player for the Dukes and organizers knew his involvement would help land former teammates including Devon Moore, Ron Curry and others.
“We gave it a shot in December, no lies I think AJ was our first call,” Kuykendall said. “We knew that would be our centerpiece and our core in helping guys recruit. AJ had an unbelievable career at JMU and we went to the NCAA Tournament with a lot of these guys. We had a super talented team, but AJ was kind of the backbone. AJ was the best at rallying the troops.”
Though he’s out of the hospital and a Go Fund Me page has raised more than $48,000, Davis still faces a challenging recovery. But it was impossible for his positive demeanor throughout the entire ordeal to go unnoticed, first by friends and teammates and eventually a nationwide audience.
“I was raised in a religious home and my grandma was just like do kind things,” Davis said. “Don’t ask what it’s for, just do it with a kind heart. In Columbus, Ohio, we have a lot of homeless people there, so anytime I see anyone I try to give them something. I happened to have groceries in the trunk.”
The Founding Fathers made a splash once it finally got into The Basketball Tournament, and now think next time around they could command more favorable seeding, providing an opportunity to make a deep run.
Davis said he plans to stay involved in basketball and wants to be with The Founding Fathers when they return to TBT.
“Hopefully we’ll get back in this thing next year, and hopefully I will have my prosthetic legs,” Davis said. “Continue to heal and continue therapy and hopefully be up walking when this thing comes around again. Who knows, I might try a wheelchair league until my legs come in, but I’m pretty much game for anything at this point.”
Though nothing is guaranteed, The Founding Fathers fully expect this year’s appearance was just the beginning for the JMU alumni squad and Davis.
“That’s a hooper,” Kuykendall said, sitting near Davis after the Fathers’ TBT loss. “That’s a true man right there. He’s on the roster next year, that’s for sure. He gets those legs and it’s over for everybody else.”
