As multiple conferences have made the decision to postpone sports until Jan. 1, there are as many questions as answers surrounding Division III athletics. Among them, what’s next for basketball?
Tuesday’s vote by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to suspend competition through the rest of 2020 had the immediate effect of pushing back football, volleyball and other fall sports scheduled to start in a matter of weeks to the second semester.
But basketball was also scheduled to begin competition in early November. Currently, area coaches don’t know for sure when they will be able to begin practice or if a late start to the season will mean a contracted schedule.
But it was a move many saw coming.
“To be honest, I’m not surprised, especially with the way things have been moving with sports,” Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball coach Melvin Felix said. “I shared it with the team and the reaction was very similar. A lot of them said they saw it coming. It’s something we’ll have to adjust to like everyone else, but I do think it was the right decision.”
The Bridgewater College men were supposed to open the season Nov. 4 in the first game at James Madison’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center, a contest that would have served as an exhibition for the Dukes, but a regular-season game for the D-III Eagles.
JMU continues to plan to compete during the fall semester, even after its conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, suspended play for the fall. But Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, told the Daily News-Record it was too soon to know if the Dukes would attempt to replace Bridgewater with another exhibition opponent.
James Madison has two other Division III programs on the schedule for regular-season games, Bryn Athyn and Clarks Summit. Each of those schools is a member of the Colonial States Athletic Conference, which as of Wednesday morning had not postponed competition.
Details of how basketball season will operate in the ODAC are still scarce, but both Felix and Bridgewater coach Steve Enright said they were operating under the impression their teams would be able to practice at some point during the first semester. They also believe they will be allowed to play a full season beginning in January with the ODAC Tournament taking place sometime in the spring, perhaps in April or May.
“There may be opportunities for winter sports teams to gather and practice, according to their usual practice schedules as defined by current NCAA legislation,” a message posted to a Frequently Asked Question page on the ODAC website read. “Much of this decision is weighed by a potential NCAA waiver that would permit member institutions flexibility while defining their 2020-21 playing and practice seasons. Should this waiver pass, it is expected that winter sports would have a longer period of time for preseason/off-season practices.”
The list of Division III conferences to make similar moves seems to grow by the day, but at this point is not exhaustive, leaving it unclear whether the NCAA will play Division III playoffs for fall and winter sports at the typical times.
But for Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater, which are both in rebuilding stages, there may be some advantages to pushing back the start.
“I’m actually really excited about the opportunity to potentially be working with my guys before the season starts, which we usually don’t have in Division III,” Enright said. “That’s one of the benefits from Division I is you get the summer and offseason workouts. It looks like we’ll be able to have that sort of model in the fall. We don’t know exactly what the non-traditional rules are going to be, but we are understanding we are going to get something, which is great.”
