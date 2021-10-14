TOWSON, Md. – Ginger Deel’s goal at the 73-minute mark capped a wild sequence, broke a tie and sent James Madison women’s soccer to a 2-1 road win over Towson in Colonial Athletic Association action on Thursday at Tiger Field in Maryland.
Deel, a fifth-year senior and three-time All-CAA choice, found the back of the net when she was in the right place at the right time to head in a rebound following Amanda Attanasi’s shot, which ricocheted off the cross bar.
For Deel, it was the 23rd goal of her career, and more importantly for the Dukes, it was the separating score in a much-needed victory. JMU (5-7-1, 2-2-0 CAA) and Towson (7-5-2, 2-3-0 CAA) jockeyed for the lead following scoreless action for the first 69 minutes. But Ebony Wiseman’s goal at the 69:12 mark provided the Dukes a 1-0 lead before Towson’s Demi Pierre evened the game 1-1 only nine seconds ahead of Deel’s game-winning score.
In other local sports Thursday:
Girls Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Broadway 0: Raygan Wade dished out 26 assists as Spotswood picked up a 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 home sweep of Valley District opponent Broadway.
Gabby Atwell had nine kills and Sydney Litwiller added eight for the Trailblazers (13-5, 5-1 Valley) while Dani Kunkle chipped in with 13 digs.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Carlisle 0: Sidney Rhodes had 12 assists, five digs and two aces as Eastern Mennonite swept Carlisle 25-11, 25-11, 25-10 in a Blue Ridge Conference match at home.
Annika Harmison added 13 digs and five aces for the Flames (2-9, 2-7 BRC) while Malia Bauman finished with six kills, five digs and five aces. Joelle Blosser had 11 digs, four kills, four aces and two blocks.
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: Maya Waid had 15 assists and four kills, but Harrisonburg suffered a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 sweep at Rockbridge County.
Teagan Miller had 10 digs for the Blue Streaks (4-10, 1-4 Valley) while Kai Blosser added nine.
Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 1: In Greenville, Baylee Blalock dished out 42 assists and added 14 digs as Fort Defiance earned a 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-12 win over Shenandoah District foe Riverheads.
Lani Goggin had 14 kills, 17 digs and two aces for the Indians while Ellie Cook added 28 digs, 14 kills and three aces. Also chipping in for Fort (17-2, 9-0 Shenandoah) was McKenna Mace with 15 digs, Lindsay Atkins with nine digs and Caroline Simonetti with 13 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.