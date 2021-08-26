James Madison thinks it has a volleyball team that can contend for the CAA crown and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes won’t have to wait long to find out where they stand among the sports top mid-major programs.
JMU opens the season this weekend hosting its own round-robin event featuring High Point, VCU and Illinois State. The Dukes first match is 5 p.m. Friday against High Point, which finished the spring regular season with a 16-0 record before advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois State was also an NCAA Tournament team in the spring while VCU is annually among the top programs in the Atlantic 10.
“High Point obviously won their conference and is a very good team,” JMU coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “VCU is absolutely one of the NCAA contenders. They will be one of the best mid-majors in the country. And then Illinois State won their conference, so three really good teams that will give us a look at where we are and what we need to do to get better.”
JMU went 7-3 last season and 6-1 in CAA play, but bowed out to Northeastern in the conference tournament when an important chunk of the roster was unavailable due to COVID protocol.
The Dukes return several key players from last season, including junior middle blocker Sophia Davis and sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman, who both earned preseason All-CAA honors.
Setter Caroline Dozier and libero Savannah Marshall also add to the experienced talent in the JMU lineup and freshman Annie Smith could also make an immediate contribution in the middle.
“Top to bottom I’m really pleased,” Steinbrecher said. “Everyone has really stepped up and worked hard to put players in different positions. Everybody is really competing and the freshmen have done a phenomenal job.”
Veldman was one of the standouts unavailable for the Dukes in the CAA championship last spring and it has served as motivation in the ensuing months. The offseason was short with the return of a normal fall schedule, but that was OK as far as JMU was concerned.
“After last season, the way it ended, we were so grateful we get to play so soon and don’t have to wait a whole year,” Veldman said. “We were ready to get back into the gym and felt like we had something to prove this fall. We have a lot we want to accomplish and from the way that season ended, it’s been fueling us.”
The Dukes open the season at Sinclair Gymnasium with three matches this weekend. After taking on High Point on Friday, JMU will play two on Saturday. The Dukes face the rival Rams at noon before hosting Illinois State at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.