The defending Rockingham County Baseball League champions are going to look drastically different this summer.
Chase DeLauter is off to play in the Cape Cod League. Travis Reifsnider is now a member of the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League. John Judy and Adam Riggleman aren’t coming back either.
“We’re young,” Broadway Bruins general manager Bryan Duff said. “But we’re talented and we’re looking at competing this year and also having the pieces in place to really make a good run at things over the next couple of years to stay on top.”
Broadway cruised to a 16-5 regular-season mark in 2020 before running through the postseason to capture its first league crown since 1938. The Bruins did it riding DeLauter, the James Madison standout who was the RCBL MVP for slugging 18 homers and driving in 45 RBIs during the campaign. His JMU teammate Reifsnider, the former Eastern Mennonite two-way Broadway stalwart Judy and Riggleman, the RCBL Pitcher of the Year last summer, were major contributors, too.
But this version of the Bruins, led by second-year coach Chip Abernathy who open their new season with a road contest at New Market on Saturday, has been retooled and Duff constructed the roster similarly to the way he had prior to last year.
Duff has run the team since 2017.
“We’ve just gone out and recruited the high schools,” Duff said. “What I did four years ago was go out and recruit high school seniors, and get the kids who were going off to the Division II, Division III or junior college levels of baseball, because when you get those kids back, they’ve got a year of college baseball under their belt.
“And we’ve been fortunate that recruiting was actually a little easier this year since we’re coming off a championship season and word got around. A lot of these kids contacted us and we’ve put together a good group of guys.”
This Broadway bunch has prep stars from up and down The Valley, and Duff said Bruins assistant coach Tim Turner, the head coach at Broadway High School, helped play a big role in recruiting.
Turner Ashby outfielder and Wake Tech Community College commit Peyton Davis, BHS pitcher and Colorado State-Pueblo commit Jacob Petersheim and Clarke County outfielder/pitcher and Louisburg College pledge Jonah Cochran will play for the Bruins, according to Duff.
Petersheim, who pitched some for the Bruins last summer, has dominated the Valley District this spring and tossed a one-hitter against Spotswood last week.
“He’s having a phenomenal year right now,” Duff said.
Other current BHS players following Turner to play for the Bruins are infielder Ben Hutcheson, pitcher Noah Hertzler and outfielder Landen Stuhlmiller.
To offset some of the youth, Duff has also signed five players from Potomac State in West Virginia. Duff said two-way player Trevor Thomas, who hit .279 and was 4-1 as a pitcher for the Catamounts this spring, should help Broadway’s lineup and pitching staff. Infielder Devon Neal batted .324 with four homers and 37 RBIs for Potomac State.
Bryce Turner, a BHS alum, wrapped up his first season with Potomac State and is back with the Bruins for a fourth consecutive season. Duff said Turner, Petersheim, veteran outfielders Matt Meiser and Trent Abernathy as well as longtime infielder Kevin Rush will be leaned on to carry some their experience from last season’s championship to this year’s group.
“It’s not going to be easy to replicate what we did last year,” Duff said. “But we’re not going to roll over and it’s not a total rebuild, so we’re back in the saddle and looking forward to going again.”
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins Saturday.
