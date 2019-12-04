RADFORD — As James Madison enters a 12-day break from competition for semester exams, the Dukes biggest test outside the classroom will be fixing their defense after Radford found ways to score from all over the court.
Standout guard Carlik Jones flirted with a triple-double as the Highlanders ran past JMU 94-71 here on Wednesday.
After adopting a new, uptempo style in the offseason, JMU (5-4) has seen the positive effects on the offensive end. But as the Highlanders (3-4) stretched the lead late in the first half it was painfully clear they were still in search of a way to balance it on the defensive end.
“I don’t think we are aggressive,” Dukes coach Louis Rowe said. “I think we’ve turned into a team that tries to rely heavily on its offense. We are at our best, you look at the games we’ve won, the way we’ve gotten leads is getting stops and getting out in transition. There’s a competitiveness that’s involved in that. We haven’t been consistent in that.”
JMU scored at least 70 points in each game this season, outside of a loss at Virginia.
But Rowe warned earlier in the week his team might soon learn the difficulty in winning games by simply trying to outscore the opponent and by the time it was over Wednesday night the Dukes had given up at least 89 for the third straight game.
Matt Lewis scored 18 points and Michael Christmas added 17 for JMU while big man Dwight Wilson had his second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
“We’ve got to learn from losses like these,” Lewis said. “We had a good showing against ECU, but then we come back here and let them blow us out. Going into the break I’m going to talk to the guys about how to tighten things up on defense because we’ve got two more games until conference play and we have to tighten things up to be ready to play.”
Jones, who came in averaging more than 20 points per game, generated more than enough offense for Radford.
The redshirt junior drove to the basket and consistently either finished layups or dished to his post players, including Leroy Butts IV, who had a career-high 19 points.
Jones finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in 29 minutes. In all, 24 of Radford’s 38 field goals came after assists and the Highlanders turned it over just five times.
“We didn’t shoot quick,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “We were able to get a great shot instead of a good shot. When we did drive it our guys were strong with the ball. Because we didn’t settle for shots early we got better ones later. Twenty four assists and five turnovers is probably the most beautiful stat I’ve seen since I’ve been here at Radford.”
Things looked okay for the Dukes early with Christmas picking up right where he left off Saturday in a victory against East Carolina. The freshman made his first four field goal attempts for 11 points in the game’s first six minutes to help the Dukes keep it close despite a hot shooting start by Radford.
But as the Highlanders focused their defensive efforts on Christmas, they also found success in transition to open up a 31-20 lead before another 3-pointer by Christmas snapped a 10-0 Radford run with about six minutes left in the first half.
As the opening period wound down, the Highlanders increasingly found seams in the JMU defense, shooting 61-percent from the field and stretching the lead to as many as 20 before halftime.
The Dukes don’t play again until returning to the Convocation Center on Dec. 16 against a Charleston Southern team that knocked off Missouri on Tuesday. It’s clear what JMU will focus on in the meantime.
“We have to give them some time to get ready for their exams,” Rowe said. “But Monday and Tuesday are two days when we can really practice and have spirited practices and challenge some dudes. We can really put hands on the process because this was not an effort I’m proud of and effort is a non-negotiable. We’re only good if we can get stops.”
