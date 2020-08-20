Rockingham County Baseball League MVP and James Madison Standout Chase DeLauter continued his big-hitting ways Thursday night at New Market, blasting a three home runs as his Broadway Bruins team beat the Shockers 11-4.

With the victory, top-seeded Broadway gave itself a 2-0 lead in the RCBL championship series.

Balls were flying out of the park early at Rebel Field and similar to Game 1, New Market got out to a quick lead when Henry Delevergne went deep with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning.

DeLauter and teammate Tyler Ault each hit solo shots in the fourth as Broadway came back to take the lead. An inning later, Ault and DeLauter each drove in another run with Ault sending a sacrifice fly deep to center field to bring in Natty Solomon before DeLauter belted another solo shot.

DeLauter went deep one more time in the top half of the eighth before Matt Meiser came through with a three-run blast of his own, giving the Bruins plenty of insurance. DeLauter finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

JMU lefty Liam McDonnell threw six innings, allowing five hits and striking out 10 to get the win.

Game 3 of the series is set for 7 :30 p.m. Saturday at JMU’s Veterans Memorial Park.