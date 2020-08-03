If anyone else won the award, it would’ve been a sham.
On Monday, Broadway Bruins’ two-way standout Chase DeLauter was named Rockingham County Baseball League Most Valuable Player by the organization.
DeLauter, a freshman All-American at James Madison this past spring, hit .545 to go along with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in the regular season. All three marks were tops in the RCBL, allowing DeLauter to capture a triple crown. When he wasn’t hitting or playing the outfield, he also contributed on the mound with 19 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA over 15 innings.
Additionally, DeLauter earned Rookie of the Year in the RCBL.
DeLauter’s Broadway teammate, Adam Riggleman was named RCBL Pitcher of the Year. Riggleman posted a league-best 0.78 ERA to go along with a 24-to-five strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 innings pitched.
RCBL Coach of the Year went to Clover Hill’s Kevin Chandler, who led the Bucks to a 12-9 mark in the regular season. And Bridgewater’s George Laase was named RCBL Chris Cofer Person of the Year.
All-RCBL Team Announced
DeLauter, Riggleman and Broadway infielder Josh Jones were named to the All-RCBL team on Monday, giving the Bruins three selections, which tied for a league high.
Bridgewater, Grottoes and New Market also had three All-League choices each.
From the Reds, pitcher Lliam Grubbs, outfielder Corbin Lucas and outfielder Jacob Grabeel were selected. Grottoes pitcher Mike Dailey, catcher Dylan Nicely and utility man Austin Nicely made the All-RCBL team as did Shockers outfielder Henry Delavergne, infielder Nick Goode and pitcher Darrell Thompson.
DeLauter, Jones and Grubbs represented JMU on the All-RCBL team.
Monday’s Playoff Games Postponed
Due to bad weather all four of Monday’s RCBL postseason games were postponed. In each series, Game 2 of a three-game set was supposed to be played, but instead those contests been pushed to today.
No. 1 Broadway (vs. No. 8 Stuarts Draft), No. 7 Elkton (vs. No. 2 New Market), No. 3 Grottoes (vs. No. 6 Montezuma) and No. 5 Bridgewater (vs. No. 4 Clover Hill) all hold a 1-0 lead in its respective series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.